Are you ready for iFX EXPO Dubai 2022?

The iFX EXPO Dubai is taking place in February 2022



Following this year's UAE success, iFX EXPO Dubai 2022 will be sweeping into an even larger venue for another action-packed show. The eagerly-awaited expo will take place at Za'abeel Hall 6, Dubai World Trade Centre from 22-24 February 2022 and is expected to attract more than 3000 attendees.

Organised by Ultimate Fintech, the event will scale up at the UAE's leading event venue and the largest exhibition centre in the world. It's a location that can support a larger audience. And one that perfectly reflects the expo's size and extravagance.

Registration to the iFX EXPO Dubai 2022 is now officially open! Be sure to sign up early to secure your place and avoid disappointment.

So, what can you expect from the world's largest financial business-to-business conference? There are many reasons why this is a must-attend event, here are just a few...





Ultimate Networking Opportunity

iFX EXPO Dubai 2022 provides a wonderful opportunity for those in the finance and fintech space to grow their business network. Every year, the event attracts decision makers from leading organisations including those that are driving sectors forward through innovation and discovery. Expect to meet people at the top of their game from many different fields including.

Technology and Liquidity

Digital assets and Blockchain

Retail and Institutional Brokers

Payments and Banks

Affiliates and IBs

Regulation and Compliance





With everyone gathered under one roof to talk about the finance space, this is your chance to grow your industry knowledge and share your business experience. From arranging meetings with CEOs and partners, to exhibiting your company's latest products and services, there's plenty of room to shine at the iFX EXPO Dubai 2022.





World-Class Content and Speakers

At an event of this calibre, you can expect nothing but world-class content and industry pioneers discussing key topics live on stage. While last year's event was very much dominated by the change of landscape due to the pandemic, next year will showcase the progression made during a turbulent yet productive era. COVID-19 has undoubtedly accelerated the finance and fintech space in new and interesting ways and those working at the heart of the finance sector will share their insights, progress and future projections in front of an equally intelligent and inspired audience.

There's always opportunity for lively debates, discussions and questions, with a wide range of topics giving way to a host of educational and inspiring material. Watch this space for the line-up which will certainly include top names from some of the world's biggest finance and fintech companies.





Become a Sponsor or Exhibitor Now

The iFX EXPO Dubai 2022 provides exceptional exposure and sponsorship opportunities, allowing you to project your brand image in front of a relevant audience. Contact sales@ifxexpo.com for more information on sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities.





Why Dubai?

There are many reasons why Dubai makes for a great financial EXPO location. It's recognised as the leading financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region. It has a vibrant ecosystem, with new company registrations at Dubai International Financial Centre rising 59% annually in the first half of 2021. About 492 new companies joined during this period, taking the total number of active registered companies in the financial free zone to 3,292 in the January-June period alone.





A Covid-Safe Environment

Lastly, it's important to touch on safety regulations. As an event welcoming some of the biggest and brightest thought leaders from across the globe, great care and attention will again go into keeping everyone safe. The EXPO will take place in accordance with the local COVID guidelines applicable at the time and all protocols will be observed.







