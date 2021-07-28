Axia extends market footprint in GCC region
Axia is ideally situated to capture new business and investor interest, looking to tap into capital markets
The capital markets sector has seen a profound change in recent years, shattering the long-held status quo that saw a total dominance of institutions and high-net worth investors.
Now more than ever, access to capital markets has opened up to retail clients due in large part to the disruption of the industry via fintechs. While largely in the works for several years, the onset of Covid has greatly accelerated this process.
This is due in large part to the prevalence of lockdowns having shifted interests to alternative income and savings for the future. Considering this new demand, investors are looking for ways to tap into these markets.
This is where Axia comes in, having already
solidified itself as one of the most secure and trusted trading online brokers in
the MENA region.
Shifting Demographics Seeing Wholesale Market Changes
Nowhere is this trend more profound than in the GCC region, which includes six Middle Eastern countries - Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman.
A wave of new investors and younger individuals for the first time are looking to take their financial planning into their own hands. Axia is strategically placed to handle this new business and harness a growing regional client base.
Finding the right brokerage has never been an easy task, especially in the GCC region. Newer investors also demand access to several different kinds of assets, making this process even more complicated.
Axia makes this choice easy, providing a wide range of assets and complimentary products that satisfy any investing strategy. The brokerage boasts a large basket of 400 instruments including CFDs, forex trading, commodities, stocks, and indices.
Axia also specifically caters to GCC investors, with multiple trading options as well as an Islamic account that complies with the teachings and principles of Islamic Sharia. Investors can benefit from the service of Islamic accounts and access the world of trading without delving into usurious interests.
With
exposure into the markets that investors are looking for, Axia is in a prime
position to capture a transforming GCC region, capable of satisfying the needs
of a dynamic and fresh client base.
About Axia
Axia is a licensed and regulated broker servicing clients and traders primarily in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia (MENA region). The company has clear visions and goals to provide traders in the Arab world with an optimal and integrated trading experience.Therefore, it seeks to provide its services following safe regulatory frameworks, with excellent educational tools and tools, powerful technology in addition to high-quality customer support services. Axia pays careful attention to all these elements to create a perfect environment where traders' experience flourishes once they register or open an investment account on the Axia platform.