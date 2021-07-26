Axia Investments – Take your trading to the next level

Axia Investments offers 5 types of main accounts on its platform, in addition to the Islamic account



Axia Investments is a licensed and regulated broker servicing clients and traders primarily in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia.

The company has clear visions and goals to provide traders in the Arab world with an optimal and integrated trading experience. Therefore, it seeks to provide its services following safe regulatory frameworks, with excellent educational tools and tools, powerful technology in addition to high-quality customer support services.

The company pays careful attention to all these elements to create a perfect environment where traders' experience flourishes once they register or open an investment account on the Axia platform.

To achieve its goals, the company uses the latest technology and the most advanced trading tools and support staff that works around the clock to meet the needs and requirements of all traders.

For Axia Investments, providing services based on customer service and traders' requirements means meeting the dynamic daily needs of all users of its platforms by providing everything they need at any time, whether it is related to materials and educational needs or in the use of advanced tools and technologies in trading platforms and accounts.

Axia Investments is regulated by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA). Seychelles is a promising leading financial center that strikes an excellent balance between high levels of protection for traders. Therefore, traders at Axia Investments can benefit from the highest security levels and unlimited trading possibilities.





A Look at Axia Investments Trading Accounts

Axia Investments offers 5 types of main accounts on its platform, in addition to the Islamic account that complies with the teachings and principles of Islamic Sharia. All these accounts offer the advantages of technical support and leverage value of up to 1:400.

Each trading account has a range of services and features to suit all levels of beginner, intermediate, and (more experienced) professional traders.

Axia has the following types of accounts:

Bronze account ($250).

Silver account ($1,500).

Gold Account ($10,000)

Platinum Account ($50,000)

Diamond Account ($250,000)





Axia also offers the demo account, which is available for trading before moving on to real trading.







Axia Investment Now Offering Islamic Accounts

You can trade in an Islamic way that is compatible with international practices in regular trading accounts while observing the provisions of Sharia. The term usurious interest is not replaced by another term to compensate for the decrease in the fees deducted from the account. You will get the service of Islamic accounts if you want to enter the world of trading without delving into usurious interests.

You can trade all CFDs on stocks, indices, commodities, and foreign currency pairs in a 100% Islamic way in the Islamic account. To avoid any doubts, the Islamic account has been excluded from trading on some assets such as cryptocurrencies and exotic foreign currency pairs due to the lack of liquidity for these assets compared to other asset classes.

The essential tool that every trader needs to interact with high-quality financial markets is the trading platform. Axia Investments offers its traders a combination of 3 trading platforms, added many market-leading trading solutions such as the MT5 platform, which features powerful trading technology, and more user-friendly trading solutions.

At Axia Investments, you will be able to use their desktop platforms or trading platforms while on the go, and trading apps have been added on all iOS and Android devices. As for the traders who prefer to trade online in the traditional way, the WebTrader platform is included.





Stay Up to Date with Axia WebTrader Platform

Get the latest updates on market sentiment and traders on all available assets with Axia Investment. Sentiment analysis is very important for understanding the market climate at any given time and serves as a complementary method for using technical analysis tools to make the analyzes more effective. Get trading recommendations regularly via a variety of methods.

Stay up-to-date with the latest market trends with our advanced recommendations system that keeps you informed when the markets move. Also, use powerful indicators suitable for the most professional traders.





Stay informed of the important events moving the markets with news updates and the economic calendar. Knowing the major geopolitical events shaking the market will help you gain strong market movements and help you mitigate risks.