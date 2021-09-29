B2Broker set to exhibit industry-leading technology & liquidity solutions at iFX Expo Cyprus 2021

Catch B2Broker at the iFX Expo Cyprus next month



B2Broker has once again confirmed its attendance at iFX Expo Cyprus on 5th - 6th October and will participate in a prominent capacity as a Diamond Sponsor. We are very excited to return to one of our favourite events at a brand new venue in Limassol after the recent success of iFX Expo Dubai.

iFX Expo is acknowledged as one the most prolific financial B2B expos in the industry and is the ideal hub for B2Broker as we are ideally placed amongst other industry participants including retail & institutional brokers, technology & liquidity providers, payment service providers, banks, affiliates & IBs, as well as crypto and blockchain brands. The expo enables us to meet with prospective clients and offers us great potential to show our products and services to a broad audience and expand our business network, all under one roof. Our participation at iFX Expo has always exceeded our expectations and for B2Broker, it's a must-attend event.





About B2Broker

With over 6 years of operational excellence, we offer an outstanding range of liquidity and technology solutions for the Forex and crypto industry. B2Broker specialises in the sphere of B2B services and products, catering for a wide range of clients including large licensed brokers, crypto exchanges, crypto brokers, forex brokers, hedge and crypto funds and professional managers.

Our advanced base of ready to use technical solutions enable brokers to save time and money on consuming infrastructure projects and focus on enlarging their client base and increasing their revenues. Our range of products and services include: Forex Liquidity, Crypto CFD Liquidity,Crypto-Exchange Turnkey, Forex Broker Turnkey, Crypto Broker Turnkey,Crypto Payment Gateway, B2Core, Investment Platform,B2Trader and MT4 / MT5 White Label solutions.





Flagship Products

B2Broker's wide range of liquidity and technology solutions are designed to address every need that we are able to anticipate for our clients. Our core products, which are expected to draw particular interest at the expo, are spearheaded by our dedicated team of engineers who deliver ground-breaking solutions to FX/Crypto/Securities brokers and Spot/Margin exchanges. These products include:

White Label MetaTrader 4 & 5.White Label MetaTrader 4/5 is a ready-made solution that enables businesses to launch a Forex broker, Crypto broker or Multi-Asset broker as quickly as possible. With a white label, there is no requirement to purchase a MetaTrader server licence or get involved with other aspects such as hosting servers, organising and maintaining a reliable backup system, building a network of access servers around the world or staff to configure and maintain the server structure 24/7. All this and much more is already included as part of the White Label MT 4 and MT 5 solution.

B2Core. B2Core is a new generation of professional software that helps brokers and exchanges manage their customers, admins and IB-partners in one place. B2Core brings a pack-based solution to the market, encompassing a huge range of capabilities to deliver an innovative and unique bespoke service for clients. B2Core handles tasks such as organising the work of Forex brokers and crypto exchanges, back office for employees and administrators, front-end for traders, verification and registration of customers, as well as a huge range of payment functions.

B2Trader. Our Matching Engine is essentially the core mechanic of a digital exchange which matches up bids and offers to execute trades. An outstanding industry offering, B2Trader can fulfill up to 10,000 requests per second with trade processing of 0.05 ms, working 24/7/365 in parallel with the round-the-clock rhythm of the crypto markets with no breaks.B2Trader is used by many of the world's best-known exchanges, MTF Brokers, Security Exchanges, Market Makers, Spot FX Brokers and EMIs.

B2BinPay. B2BinPay is the industry's go-to cryptocurrency payment provider offering solutions for both merchantsand enterprise clients. With B2BinPay, you can send, receive, store, exchange and accept crypto payments online safely, securely and cost-effectively across the globe and enjoy a range of benefits including low processing fees, real-time balance/transaction history, secure checkout and more.





Keynote Speech

We are also happy to announce that CEO & Founder, Arthur Azizov will present his keynote speech in the Speaker Hall on 5th October at 11:20 - 11:35 and welcome you to his "not-to-be-missed" session entitled, «New Trends in the Forex And Crypto Industries''. Arthur will share his insights and valuable knowledge about all the latest trends, and reveal some new company developments that are in the pipeline, including new versions of B2Core and B2BinPay.





Invitation to Our Booth

B2Broker extends a warm welcome to all attendees who are invited to drop by and see us at Booth no.5 where the team will be on hand to discuss your requirements and talk you through our wide range of solutions.

For those interested in the payments side of things, B2BinPay will be present at Booth no.18. Hereyou'll find the crypto payments experts on hand ready to provide you with all the information you need about how to introduce crypto payments into your business or brokerage.





We're Here to Help...

Staying ahead of the game is an ongoing challenge for any business but by working with B2Broker, you can gain access to the latest technology and features, enabling you to capture, maintain and increase your market share. Meet us in person at iFX Expo! We're here to help!



