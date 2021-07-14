CMS Prime appoints Omar Qaryouti as COO

Omar Qaryouti joins CMS Prime





Global multi-asset brokerage CMS Prime announces the appointment of Omar Qaryouti as its Chief Operating Officer.



Omar Qaryouti is a veteran in the financial services space and joins the company after a reputable career of over 13 years in the FX brokerage space. Prior to joining CMS Prime, he spent his earlier years with Alpari and most recently as Director with ADSS, where he focused nearly 8 years on the growth of the institutional and retail segments.

"Operating since 2004, CMS Prime has been a long-standing pioneer in the industry while delivering exceptional service to its global client base. I am very excited for this chapter working alongside great talent at a time where the company is developing innovative ideas that will enable us to reach new heights", quoted Omar when asked.

Amarnath Rath, CEO of CMS Prime said, "CMS Prime has seen its business grow throughout the year as it has expanded its trading suite of services and products. The brokerage has managed to secure new clients globally despite an increasingly competitive sector."





"Looking ahead, Omar, with his experience in the industry, will be instrumental in continuing the company's growth trajectory," stated Amarnath.