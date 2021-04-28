Coinbase CFDs now available for trading with HotForex!

Award winning CFDs provider HotForex has expanded its MT5 offerings to include CFDs on Coinbase, the latest Direct Market Access (DMA) Stock to be added to its 1,200+ products



A HotForex spokesperson said: "We are happy to announce that CFDs on Coinbase have been added to our list of over 1200 products! Clients can now diversify their portfolios further with our latest offering, exclusive to our MT5 platform!"

Why choose to trade CFDs on Coinbase?

Available on the HotForex MT5 platform

The latest single stock offering on the Nasdaq

A Direct Market Access (DMA) Stock





This latest offering gives HotForex clients the opportunity to trade a brand new product on the powerful MT5 trading platform and take advantage of the same conditions that are offered on every HotForex product:

FREE negative balance protection

Market leading insurance

Competitive leverage

Low spreads







