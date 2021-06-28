Continuation and reversal: Know the two types of trading breakouts
Understanding continuation and reversal breakouts
The main reason why a breakout happens is that there was a change in the currency pair's supply and demand while the trade is happening. As a trader, it is essential to look at every occasion as an opportunity to take home more profits.
Knowing the two main types of breakouts in forex
It is an essential
move to know which breakout you are dealing with, mainly because you are
trading them. Why? If you know which breakout you are trading, then you might
have a more comprehensive view of what is happening in the market. We have two
types, and they are continuation and reversal breakouts.
These two types of breakouts are plain and simple to understand. Their names
are pretty self-explanatory but let us talk about them more in detail as the
lesson progresses.
First, we have the continuation breakouts.
Imagine this: you are working hard day and night 24/7 for the whole year to work on your career. Won't you feel the need to pause and take a breather? The same goes with the market and trading. When the move is happening for too long, the market will need a slight pause to breathe.
Buyers and sellers are in a dilemma where they do not know what to do next, so they want to pause for a while before making their next move. So, if we portray this in a chart, we will see a ranging movement. We can also call this occurrence a consolidation.
After this
temporary consolidation, buyers and sellers will come up with a decision. If
they made up their minds that they want to pursue the initial trend and want to
continue pushing that price, we have a continuation breakout. Hence, it is
named as continuation since traders continue the same and initial trend
direction.
Next and lastly, we have reversal breakouts.
The first few
phases of reversal breakout are like continuation breakouts. After an extensive
period of a trend, buyers and sellers will need to pause to breathe and think
about their next move. They got way too exhausted because the trend was too
long. Unlike continuation breakouts, buyers and sellers believe that they made
the wrong decision about the initial trend direction, so they now go against
the trend direction. This occurrence is what we call the reversal breakout.
And then, there are false breakouts.
When you think
that a reversal is happening or might be in the works, it turns out that they
are just false breakouts. The price can get past a certain level, like a
support or resistance level but do not continue that direction. Sometimes they
are just short-term spikes or retracements. Retracements are like shorter
versions of reversals where the price will move against the trend but end up
going back in the initial trend direction.
Here is what we can doHave a little more patience and wait for the price to retrace back to the original breakout level. Wait until you are sure that the price will go back to make a new high or low depending on your trading direction. Also, do not get too excited. Stay calm and collected when trading breakouts. Wait for the price to go in your preferred direction to have more chances at profits. Yes, there might miss out on some trades, but you will not have fake out risks.