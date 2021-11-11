Countdown to the Finance Magnates London Summit

The FMLS is just around the corner



The Finance Magnates London Summit is taking place 16-17 November 2021 and key players in the finance space are preparing to meet in London. Since its launch in 2012, the London Summit has earned the trust of key finance and fintech influencers and is renowned for generating business, networking and the famous FMLS awards. Attendees will include financial sector thought leaders, retail brokers, payment service providers, fintech startups, crypto exchanges, retail and institutional brokers, and technology brands.

There will be an action-packed agenda this year with top speakers and cutting-edge discussions.





Business Booster

Finance Magnates, the team behind the London Summit, understands the finance sector and the importance of great networking. Getting to know the attendees of the London Summit is key for a successful conference.





Floor Plan

Our floor plan is complete and live on our site so you can plan your meetings and figure out where everyone will be. There will also be refreshments including complimentary coffee, water and donuts provided by our sponsors!





The Networking Blitz Opening Party

The Networking Blitz opening party sponsored by Alogateway will kick off this year's summit. The Networking Blitz opening party will start at 5pm on Tuesday, November 16 in the Vault Room at Old Billingsgate. Representatives from the biggest and most respected brands in the industry will be waiting to catch up and do business.

TIP- The bar is cashless and only credit cards will be accepted.





Vote for Your Favourites in The FMLS Awards

Voting is open for the FMLS awards and we're down to the final round! The Finance Magnates London Summit awards celebrate the achievements of leading brands that excel in the online trading space. The awards ceremony adds to the excitement of the summit as the winners will be announced live at the ceremony on 17 November. Vote for your favourites now!

We have an incredible line up of sponsors for the Finance Magnates London Summit and we want to thank them for helping to facilitate such a great event.








