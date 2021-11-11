Countdown to the Finance Magnates London Summit
The FMLS is just around the corner
The Finance Magnates London Summit is taking place 16-17 November 2021 and key players in the finance space are preparing to meet in London. Since its launch in 2012, the London Summit has earned the trust of key finance and fintech influencers and is renowned for generating business, networking and the famous FMLS awards. Attendees will include financial sector thought leaders, retail brokers, payment service providers, fintech startups, crypto exchanges, retail and institutional brokers, and technology brands.
There will be an
action-packed agenda this year with top speakers and cutting-edge discussions.
We're counting down to the event and sharing some of the event's top
There's still time to register to attend the summit.
Business Booster
Finance Magnates, the
team behind the London Summit, understands the finance sector and the
importance of great networking. Getting to know the attendees of the London
Summit is key for a successful conference. Register and connect with the right
people, set up meetings, arrange coffee and plan your schedule in advance. Get
Floor Plan
Our floor plan is
complete and live on our site so you can plan your meetings and figure out
where everyone will be. There will also be refreshments including complimentary
coffee, water and donuts provided by our sponsors! Check out
the floor plan.
The Networking Blitz Opening Party
The Networking Blitz opening party sponsored by Alogateway will kick off this year's summit. The Networking Blitz opening party will start at 5pm on Tuesday, November 16 in the Vault Room at Old Billingsgate. Representatives from the biggest and most respected brands in the industry will be waiting to catch up and do business.
TIP- The bar is
cashless and only credit cards will be accepted.
Vote for Your Favourites in The FMLS Awards
Voting is open for the FMLS awards and we're down to the final round! The Finance Magnates London Summit awards celebrate the achievements of leading brands that excel in the online trading space. The awards ceremony adds to the excitement of the summit as the winners will be announced live at the ceremony on 17 November. Vote for your favourites now!
We have
an incredible line up of sponsors for the Finance Magnates London Summit and we
want to thank them for helping to facilitate such a great event. Check them out here and meet them at the summit.