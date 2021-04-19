Diversify your trading experience with 92 additional trading instruments at HonorFX

Experience an array of trading instruments with HonorFX



Enjoy access to a wide range of trading instruments. From currency trading to speculating on the price movements of your favorite stocks, HonorFX have it all!

As we know HonorFX is known to provide the best and multi award winning state-of-the-art online trading platform (MetaTrader 5) to its clients and partners. Company believes in developing a sustainable workforce through with their years-long experience, in-depth knowledge of the financial market and the association of long-term and trusted partners. HonorFX have set an example of transparent trading environment that has made the company a reliable broker for services like currency trading, equity indices, energies, precious metals and CFDs.

HonorFX is delighted to introduce 92 new trading instruments along-with 165+ trading instruments which were previously available for trading. Whereas each trading instrument has its own average spread, margin requirements and swap size. Registered users at HonorFX can now diversify their portfolio in the market with 270+ trading instruments and try the newly added instruments as per their trading appetite.

These trading instruments have further been divided into 5 simple asset classes to make the selection easier for users. These classifications are as under:

Forex (45) Futures (14) Stocks (193) Indices (14) Cryptocurrencies (8)

The instruments are available for trading on 3 different account types: Standard Account, Islamic Account and ECN Account. The minimum volume size is 0.01 lot, and the minimum deposit is $100.

Company is also making its name for super-fast dedicated customer support and claim to resolve most of the client issues in minimum possible time. However, during working hours instant support is being provided to the registered users for any account or trading related queries. Company's aim is to provide its clients with the best possible and client friendly customer support, so clients enjoy each and every interaction they have with the company.



Experience the global markets with HonorFX and benefit from reliable order execution and competitive spreads with 270+ trading instruments!





About HonorFX:




