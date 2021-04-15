Entering his prime: FX veteran Hossain-Nelson joins INFINOX to ramp up IX Prime offering

Chris Hossain-Nelson joins INFINOX





The global trading provider INFINOX has announced an audacious, strategic hire as it ramps up its institutional arm IX Prime.

Chris Hossain-Nelson, previously an Executive Director at Global Market Index (GMI UK) has been unveiled as Head of Institutional Sales at INFINOX, the global brokerage with a presence in 15 countries.

Chris, who is a well-known and highly respected figure in the FX and CFD trading industry, joins INFINOX as it builds on a period of exceptional growth. It recorded a 61% jump in revenue and a 28% increase in trading volumes to $553bn in 2020 alone.

Mr Hossain-Nelson, who has a 25-year pedigree in the sector and has served in senior roles at both FXCM and GMI, will now lead the global expansion of INFINOX's institutional and market making division IX Prime.

IX Prime provides trading infrastructure and liquidity to international exchanges including the Brasil Bolsa Balcão (B3) - the world's third largest derivatives exchange - and the brand's combination of cutting-edge trading technology and deep reserves of liquidity have made it the partner of choice for a range of global hedge funds, brokers and exchanges.

Robert Berkeley, CEO of INFINOX, said:

"Chris's addition to the INFINOX team cements our position as a premium liquidity provider. As a partner-led business, Chris's experience in client relations, institutional sales and partnerships will play a vital role in accelerating the global growth of IX Prime.

"Our liquidity offering to institutional clients and top-tier exchanges like the B3 has fuelled our growth to date. We are confident that with the experience and professionalism that Chris brings to the table, IX Prime will continue to be a respected provider and grow from strength to strength."

Chris Hossain-Nelson, Head of Institutional Sales at IX Prime, added:

"I am genuinely thrilled to be joining the INFINOX and IX Prime team. I have watched the INFINOX brokerage from afar and admired its impressive growth, both in terms of trading volume and the way it has assembled a highly talented and professional team.







"The institutional world centres around service, innovation and relationships, and these will all be central to our drive to deliver further success at IX Prime over the coming years."