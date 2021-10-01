ESG: How being green will soon be key to making big green
The impact of ESG on investing
What exactly is ESG?
ESG stands for Environmental, Social and Governance and is more than just the latest investing buzz phrase. This snappy acronym actually encapsulates a broad range of factors against with which investors can evaluate the performance of their potential investment vehicles. And with the CFA Institute recently reporting that 69% of retail investors are interested in ESG, companies looking to attract capital would do well to implement its tenets into their business mode ASAP.
Similar
to CSR, the overarching concept of ESG is encouraging a shift in focus from a
primary corporate objective of short-term profit maximisation towards a more
sustainable business model in which significant emphasis is placed on a range
of ESG factors, such as: the environment, employees, the supply chain, and the
wider community in which the business operates. In the era of Greta Thunberg
and Biden's Green New Deal, this new way of doing business now resonates with
the broader investment community like never before.
Why does it matter?
ESG is a rapidly
evolving area and in recent years it has become an increasingly important item
on the corporate agenda. Companies are under intense and growing pressure from
both investors and regulators to improve their ESG performance. Whether you
believe in the principles of ESG or not, all the evidence suggests that strong
ESG scores will be a key driver of share price growth for forward-thinking
companies of the future. Indeed, recent research from J.P. Morgan Asset
Management showed that investment in the renewables market alone has grown by
almost 1000% in 15 years, rising from $33 billion to $310 billion. Industry
leader NextEra Energy's share price, for instance, has ballooned 800% over this
same period, while Enphase Energy's has exploded 2000% in just half of the
time.
Governments, regulators, and you
Beyond this, there has been a significant
intensification of governmental and regulatory interest in mandatory ESG
reporting standards to bolster the pre-existing non-mandatory frameworks
published by industry groups, NGOs and other international organisations. It is
also worth
mentioning the creation of ESG
benchmarks and indices by major passive investment fund firms like S&P and
Bloomberg which are already attracting record inflows of capital. Interestingly
enough -despite the very real increase in investor sensitivity to ESG and the
growth we've already seen in ESG assets- the CFA found that only 10% of retail
investors actually screen prospective companies for ESG compliance. Thus, as
more ordinary investors like yourselves start putting theory into practice and
making investment decisions based on ESG performance, these assets and
instruments can only be of further benefit.
Where can I find ESG approved instruments?
Apart from the obvious choices we've already covered, such as
renewables and green energy equities, there are lots more places you ought to
be looking for ESG compliant investments - some of which might surprise you:
Commodities
They say every portfolio should be well diversified and thus
every investor ought to have some commodities exposure. The problem here is
that the traditional commodities like oil, gas and coal are about as far away
from ESG as you can get. But don't despair: investments like copper, silver,
platinum and palladium are vital to the green energy drive and are also have all
the diversifying advantages of their fossil-based alternatives.
Industrials
Individual stocks are a great way to maximise potential thematic
returns and ESG is no exception. Well into the future, we will always need
traditionally environmentally unfriendly industries like oil, air travel and
chemicals and you can benefit from their growth guilt-free by making a smart
investment in those companies in these sectors with the highest ESG scores.
Chemical giant Bayer AG, for example, may well
be in a business notorious for its pollution, but the company itself has an
excellent ESG score and is even included in the DAX ESG 50 index. Another
unlikely candidate could be Total
SA, which is reorienting its business towards renewables and is
set to reap the ESG dividends of this move in the years to come.
Consumer products
Like their energy-sector counterparts, consumer goods are often
derided as an enabler of the throw-away society that harms the planet so
greatly. However, once again, some companies are more ethical than others, and
will likely benefit as a result. An excellent choice in this sector would be Starbucks, which takes ESG
extremely seriously, recently committing to achieve Carbon Neutral Green Coffee
and to conserve water usage in green coffee processing by 50%, both by 2030.
Likewise, household goods giant Proctor
& Gamble is equally dedicated to ESG, having been a pioneer of CSR and a
stalwart of socially conscious ETFs and funds for over a decade already.
