EuropeFX adds new technology stocks, index to diverse offering

EuropeFX has added the hottest technology stocks and the HK50 Index to its list of tradable instruments



Markets have shown no sign of slowing down this March, powered by historic levels of volatility and constant drama from central banks.

This includes stoked fears of inflation in the United States and Europe, the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines and distribution, and massive stimulus measures globally.

In light of these circumstances, investors have flocked to stocks. This has been corroborated over the past year, with stock inflows having risen to 20-year highs, per an FT report.

This trend has extended to retail traders above all else, who consistently demand more access to stock CFDs and company shares. 2021 has already proven to be one of the most influential years for retail traders, given the rise of meme stocks and short squeezes capable of surging share prices overnight.

These demands from clients have not gone unnoticed by EuropeFX. The multi-asset brokerage has opted to strengthen its offering to include a new basket of technology stock CFDs.





More Exposure into the Stocks That Traders Want

The technology sector has been among the most active sectors in global markets. With interest in the stock market soaring, the brokerage has added to its list of popular stocks with new technology companies.

This includes the following companies:

AMD - Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

PLTR - Palantir Technologies, Inc.

NVDA - NVIDIA Corporation

DXCM - DexCom, Inc.

PTON - Peloton Interactive Inc.

FTNT - Fortinet, Inc.





Additionally, EuropeFX has also added the popular Hang Seng (HK50) Index to its listed offering.

Also known as the China 50 Index, this important instrument measures the overall performance of the 50 largest China companies by market capitalization, listed on Hong Kong and mainland China stock exchanges.

About EuropeFX

EuropeFX is a global leader in Forex, CFDs, Stock CFDs, Commodity CFDs, Crypto CFDs, and more. The company utilizes STP trade execution, offering live webinars and education sessions and an extensive lineup of tradable assets, markets, platforms and trading options.







