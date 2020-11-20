EuropeFX enhances trading capabilities with Mirror Trader

EuropeFX integrates Mirror Trading to its platform offering



EuropeFX continues to position itself at the vanguard of trading solutions, routinely adding new features and capabilities to a growing client base. With competition heating up in the industry, EuropeFX has bolstered its trading platforms with new add-ons, this time with the freshly integrated Mirror Trader.

Engineered by Tradency, Mirror Trading represents a core concept from the innovative Mirror Trader platform. Mirror Trading provides a wide range of benefits for traders, allowing users of the platform to view, analyze, and evaluate signals sent by experienced traders and execute them in their own account.





Power to the Traders

EuropeFX clients will now be given unrivaled access to these signals with their trading, bringing institutional level trading technology to retail clients. Mirror trading also allows traders to "mirror" or copy trades from selected strategy developers into their own trading accounts. The new add-on is available on all EuropeFX trading accounts.











The integration is the latest example of EuropeFX listening to its client base and making improvements for its users. The Mirror Trading system also enables EuropeFX traders to match their own trading profile, including risk management preferences to the available signals.

Users can then choose the ones that best match their own personalized parameters, representing a unique approach seldom offered by retail brokers. Learn more about how to open an account today with EuropeFX.

The integration of Mirror Trading follows after the recent availability of RoboX at the brokerage. Such improvements and benefits continue to resonate with EuropeFX's clients as traders have come to demand more from their brokers in 2020.

See what EuropeFX can offer you by exploring their trading account options today.





About EuropeFX

EuropeFXis a leader in FX, CFDs on stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and more. The company utilizes STP trade execution, offering live webinars and education sessions and an extensive lineup of tradable assets, markets, platforms and trading options.







