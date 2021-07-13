EuropeFX expands its CFD portfolio with 14 new cryptocurrencies

The new instruments include Dogecoin, Stellar, and others, as volatility continues to remain high

The summer months have historically been a slow period for markets, though there is plenty of volatility if you know where to look. This includes the crypto markets, which have continued to see sizable moves over the past two months.

EuropeFX has recognized this trend in markets, bolstering its crypto portfolio with an additional 14 crypto CFDs for trading against the US dollar. The new basket of assets includes popular names such as Dogecoin, Cardano, Stellar, and several others.

A full list of newly added assets can be viewed below:

No Summer Lull for Crypto

Crypto markets have been fluctuating wildly since the middle of May, when many major coins dropped abruptly.

This opened up many cryptos to buying opportunities, which can explain the resurgence of volumes and overall prices in recent weeks.

After months of concurrent hype and growth, many investors had been priced out of the market - this all changed in May as lower prices have attracted even more buying interest.

Unlike other markets such as equities, forex, and commodities, the summer months have done little to mitigate the volatility seen in crypto markets.

As such, the asset class remains extremely popular at a time when many other markets are reduced to a standstill.

EuropeFX's latest move represents its largest foray into crypto trading to date. Previously, the brokerage offered access to Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, and Dashcoin CFD trading against the USD.

With the newly expanded, list, EuropeFX will now support a total of 19 different cryptos for trading.

