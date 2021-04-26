EuropeFX expands list of tradable instruments to include ETF CFDs

EuropeFX clients now have access to a new basket of ETF CFDs given the mounting popularity of these instruments



Investors are consistently looking for new ways to trade and allocate their funds. More so than ever before, this has resulted in record interest in exchange-traded fund (ETF) CFDs, providing a needed layer of flexibility for trades.

Indeed, a perfect storm of volatility, interest rates, and new access to trading instruments has culminated in fresh awakening for retail traders.

With a wave of stimulus spending globally resulting in more income, traders are potentially more apt to invest.

While the past year has been mired by uncertainty due to the Covid-19 pandemic, for the first time, investors and individuals alike are looking ahead to a more promising year as economies get back to full levels.

ETFs in particular have experienced record levels of inflows over the past year, estimated at over $8 trillion, per an FT report.





Why ETF CFDs are Popular

Generally, ETFs could potentially be considered a relatively low-risk investment due to an increased diversification relative to single-stock investing. EuropeFX's clients have consistently demanded access to ETF CFDs, given their growing popularity.

This is hardly surprising, given ETF CFDs provide a unique perspective for traders and exposure into assets that they could not normally trade. This includes funds that track commodities, market sectors, and stock exchanges.

EuropeFX has also recently added three specific ETF CFDs that cover a unique segment of markets. This includes the following ETF CFDs that are available for account users:





Vanguard Total Stock Market Index ETF (VTI) CFDs

This ETF tracks the performance of the CRSP US total market index Seeks to track the performance of the CRSP US Total Market Index. This fund also relies on large-, mid-, and small-cap equity diversified across growth and value styles, which employs a passively managed, index-sampling strategy.





ProShares Ultra S&P500 ETF (SSO) CFDs

This leveraged ProShares ETF seeks a return that is double the return of its underlying benchmark (target) for a single day, as measured from one NAV calculation to the next.





AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO) CFDs

The AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF is the first actively managed ETF with a dedicated cannabis investment mandate domiciled in the United States. This ETF seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in both domestic and foreign cannabis equity securities. YOLO is designed to fully-invest for pure cannabis exposure under the guidance of a deeply experienced portfolio management team navigating the emerging cannabis marketplace.





About EuropeFX

EuropeFX is a global leader in Forex, CFDs, Stock CFDs, Commodity CFDs, Crypto CFDs, and more. The company utilizes STP trade execution, offering live webinars and education sessions and an extensive lineup of tradable assets, markets, platforms and trading options.







