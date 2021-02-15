EuropeFX expands portfolio with clean energy stocks

Two of the sector's hottest energy stocks in 2021 are now available for trading on EuropeFX's platform



Clean and sustainable energy has been a focus of companies and governments for decades, though with the advent of new technologies, is more possible than ever.

This includes the widespread use of hydrogen fuel cells, with a few companies leading the way in potentially disrupting the entire energy sector.

With the incoming Biden administration in the United States and a fresh push away from fossil fuels, the demand for this technology has once again soared to new heights.

With this in mind, clean energy stocks ranked amongst the popular with investors so far in 2021.

Analysts have been extremely bullish on the sector as well, leading to a greater emphasis on adding these stocks to portfolios at the start of a new decade.

In light of a soaring demand for these stocks, EuropeFX has once again opted to expand its basket of available stocks to now include the most promising clean energy companies.

This includes two of the hottest stocks in the sector, Ballard Power Systems Inc. and Plug Power Inc.





The Dawn of a New Revolution?

The stock market currently extremely hot with investors constantly looking for the next big company to explode. Many analysts have honed their sights on clean energy stocks, given the potential for such technologies in the face of a diminishing focus on fossil fuels.





Ballard Power Systems Inc.

(NASDAQ:BLDP)





Ballard Power Systems Inc. is a developer and manufacturer of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. Its primary markets include heavy-duty motive, portable power, material handling as well as engineering services.

The company currently has the means to produce hydrogen fuel, which can be obtained from fuels such as natural gas, methanol, or petroleum, and oxygen from the air electrochemically combine in the fuel cell to produce electricity. Heat and pure water vapor are the only by-products from the fuel cell's electrochemical reaction.





Plug Power Inc.

(NASDAQ: PLUG)





Plug Power Inc. is an American company engaged in the development of hydrogen fuel cell systems that replace conventional batteries in equipment and vehicles powered by electricity.

The company is a provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used for the industrial off-road market and the stationary power market.





