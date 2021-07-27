EuropeFX: How to choose the right trading account

EuropeFX offers five uniquely tailored accounts for users, with an unrivaled personal touch and access to education resources



Choosing the right trading account is never an easy choice, especially for a beginner. EuropeFX recognizes this dilemma and makes this process easy, offering five uniquely curated and tailored accounts for all types of clients.

There is no one-size-fits-all trader out there as clients vary in terms of goals, strategies, risk appetite, and other attributes. Therefore, it is important for brokers to properly assess and cater to these diverse preferences.

Open an account today with EuropeFX and take your trading to the next level!

This is where EuropeFX's five different account types come in - Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Premium. With so many options to choose from, which account is right for you?





EuropeFX takes the stress out of decision-making

Each account offers plenty of perks and benefits for users. They support a range of services and features to suit all levels of beginner, intermediate, and more advanced professional traders.

EuropeFX has the following types of accounts available:

• Bronze account ($1000).

• Silver account ($2,500).

• Gold Account ($10,000)

• Platinum Account ($25,000)

• Premium Account ($50,000)





All clients' funds are kept in a segregated bank account with maximum leverage up to 1:30. In addition, all account types receive full online chat support, demo accounts, STP/No Dealing Desk, and access to all trading platforms at the brokerage. These include the popular MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, EuroTrader 2.0, and the newly designed eFXGO! on all smartphones.

All trading accounts include stop out levels at 50% as well as negative balance protection, access to EuropeFX's Online Education Center, featuring in-depth webinars, seminars, and other resources. Finally, EuropeFX prides itself on a variable spread of 0.1 pips for each trading account.

Each account also includes Trading Central daily newsletters and signals and even private 1-on-1 trading academies. Individuals can also take advantage of regular lessons and private trading sessions on select accounts.

Whether you are just starting out with your trading career or are a veteran of many years, EuropeFX has something for everyone. Learn more about opening an account today with one of the most trusted names in the industry.







About EuropeFX

EuropeFX is a global leader in Forex, CFDs, Stock CFDs, Commodity CFDs, Crypto CFDs, and more. The company utilizes STP trade execution, offering live webinars and education sessions and an extensive lineup of tradable assets, markets, platforms, and trading options.







