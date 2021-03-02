EuropeStocks review — A look at the ETF-focused brokerage

A review of EuropeStocks

Website: https://www.europestocks.com/

EuropeStocks is an intuitive but versatile online trading platform and brokerage that focuses on exchange-traded funds (ETFs), covering the equities, commodities, and forex space.

EuropeStocks' commission-free offering is designed for both beginner and experienced traders looking to optimize their ETF trading capabilities. Through EuropeStocks Zero, the brokerage offers zero commissions on share and ETF investing.



A Look at EuropeStocks' Offering

EuropeStocks recognizes the current boom happening in the global stock market, with indices, ETFs, and equities seeing reaching record demand and highs.

As such, the company offers trading of nearly all major assets, available in ETFs. EuropeStocks believes ETFs are one of the best ways to diversify a trading portfolio while also simultaneously spreading risk.

This is accomplished by bundling risk through hundreds or in some cases, thousands of different underlying assets via a simple and convenient security. EuropeStocks offers one of the most competitive ETF offerings among European brokers, with exposure to US, European, and global markets.



EuropeStocks also offers a comprehensive education portal that outlines ETFs at length, touching on their strengths, weaknesses, and utility. Users can harness EuropeStocks' intelligent filters to build a portfolio of shares that reflects any traders' preferences.

EuropeStocks believes that traders should have all the information that is required to invest wisely. This is why the company has outlined in depth different ETF strategies and recommendations that cater to a wide range of different traders.





Getting Started with EuropeStocks

EuropeStocks offers Zero Orders, which are always commission-free for European shares and ETFs. This is the most popular type of order on EuropeStocks and has some distinct features compared to other order types, such as market and limit.

EuropeStocks executes Market Orders immediately at the best price available under the prevailing market conditions. All Zero Orders are executed at the end of the trading day, between 16:00 and 17:00 CET. Of note, the deadline to place a Zero Order is 16:00, which acts as the "Cut Off Time."

Traders worried about fluctuations of market prices have built in safety mechanisms through EuropeStocks' Zero Orders.



When using buy orders, the difference in the order and execution prices cannot be higher than four percent. By extension, when using sell orders, the difference in the order and execution prices cannot be lower than five percent.

Any Zero Orders that can't be filled due to the above pricing policies will automatically be canceled, which will lead to users being promptly notified. Canceled orders are not rolled over to the next day or saved as pending orders.

Presently, Zero Orders are not available for American shares. Instead, trades in American shares are subject to a foreign exchange markup regarding currency conversions of euros to US dollars.





Is EuropeStocks a Regulated Brokerage?

EuropeStocks is one of the fastest-growing ETF investment portals online today.EuropeStocks.com is owned and operated by MAXIFLEX LTD. MAXIFLEX LTD and is registered as a Cyprus Investment Firm (CIF) with the registration number HE327484.

Licensed by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) under license number 258/14, the company is also a member of the Investor Compensation Fund. All client funds are held in segregated accounts, making any investments with EuropeStocks safer than ever before.





EuropeStocks Independent Rating

Traders have come to expect more out of their brokers in recent years and this includes access to the hottest stocks and markets in 2021. As such, EuropeStocks manages to provide a robust suite of ETFs, while also serving different types of traders and sectors.

With major stocks, commodities, and currencies available through commission-free ETFs, traders have access to the most popular assets on the market. Given these benefits, we rate EuropeStocks as a reliable brokerage for all trading needs.





Risk Warning: Your capital is at risk.EUROPESTOCKS.com is owned and operated by MAXIFLEX LTD. MAXIFLEX LTD, is registered as a Cyprus Investment Firm (CIF) with the registration number HE327484 and licensed by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) under license number 258/14.

We also offer CFD products which are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 83.35% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.



