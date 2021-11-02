Finalto is a mega platinum sponsor at the Finance Magnates London Summit 2021
Finalto a mega platinum sponsor for the upcoming FMLS
Leading global fintech firm, Finalto, is proud to be a mega platinum sponsor for the prestigious Finance Magnates London Summit 2021. Scheduled to be held at Old Billingsgate, London, on November 16-17, the event is one of the most awaited in the fintech sector. Finalto is also a sponsor for the Speaker Hall at the London Summit and will be available at Booth #5 to showcase their offerings.
The Finance Magnates London Summit is a premier event for
the financial industry, attracting both prominent and upcoming fintech firms,
retail brokers, payment services providers, banks, and crypto companies from
across the world. The gathering provides excellent networking opportunities, insights
into the latest trends in the industry and future outlook, innovations and
challenges. This year, two of Finalto's brightest minds will be speaking at the
summit.
Matt Maloney and Andy Biggs to Speak at the London Summit
Featuring among industry leaders on the speakers list will be Matt Maloney, CEO of Finalto's regulated B2B division. He will be speaking on the topic, The Future of Online Trading, at the Leader's Roundtable on November 17. The session will be held in the Speaker Hall, starting 10:55 am. The discussion will feature executives from the largest firms in the industry and will address important questions such as:
- What trends will shape 2022?
- What keeps CEOs busy and paving their future direction?
- The impact of the surge in retail trading volumes on brokers' strategies.
- What impact does the rise of trading apps and PFOF have on the sector?
- How does the regulatory stance on cryptos
impact trading?
Also speaking at the event will be Andy Biggs, Head of Liquidity at Finalto. Mr. Biggs will be participating in a discussion on Choppy Waters: Liquidity in FX and Beyond in 2022, to be held on November 17 in the Speaker Hall at 16:20 - 17:10. The panel will address various topics based on the complex world of liquidity operations in the fragmented FX market.
Both representatives from
Finalto will also speak about future analytics tools that brokers need to
leverage to navigate the uncertain landscape.
Finalto: A Market Leader at the London Summit
Finalto is the financial division of Playtech PLC, a listed entity on the FTSE 250 of the London Stock Exchange. Recognised as an industry leader, Finalto specialises in providing state-of-the-art technologies in trading, multi-asset liquidity, CRM tools, trade management tools, back-office, and business intelligence systems to firms in the financial services sector. The company extends comprehensive liquidity channels through a network of ECNs, Tier-I banks, and non-bank liquidity pools.
Featuring among its award-winning liquidity services is a single-margin account, which provides access to over 800 financial instruments in 7 asset classes through API connections. These assets are fully cross-margined and accessible through each broker's choice of technology partner. Finalto offers world-class expertise through its in-house analytics and liquidity management teams, who enable a high level of execution, along with competitive spreads.
Clients also benefit from bespoke trading platforms, designed to take their existing trading environment to the next level. With wide experience in the financial sector, especially trading, the company has a deep understanding of the needs and objectives of fintech firms and brokers in today's challenging and rapidly changing regulatory environment.
It offers complete end-to-end solutions. Apart from front-end platforms, Finalto provides clients with back-office tools, enhanced connectivity, and powerful CRM technology that can be readily integrated into their system, and strengthen their existing capabilities. The award-winning CRM and back-office solution is an end-to-end modular software platform for multi-entity brands and multi-entity brokerages to run smoothly.
Finalto also offers a wide range of platforms that are
customisable by partners in the form of white-label solutions. The company's
robust infrastructure helps its partners to find reliable and real-time
solutions to their technical and financial challenges.
Seeking New Partnerships at the London Summit 2021
Finalto aims to secure new partnerships, discuss market events, and stay abreast of cutting edge innovations at the Finance Magnates London Summit 2021. The event will kick-start with the much-awaited Networking Blitz on November 16, 2021. The Finalto team will be present at this event as well as at Booth #5.
Finalto is proud to be a sponsor partner for such a prestigious event, which hosted over 1,400 companies in 2019, with almost 38% of its participants being C-level executives, Directors, Founders, and VPs.
Get in touch with us at the event to learn how we can
support your business for growth. Contact us to set up a meeting at the summit.
The information provided here is only for general information and dissemination. Our offering includes products that are traded on margin and carry a high degree of risk to your capital. It is possible to incur losses that exceed your initial investment. You should ensure you fully understand the risks involved and seek independent advice if necessary. Any information provided shall not be considered as investment advice and has been prepared without taking your individual objectives, financial situation or needs into account.Finalto Financial Services Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority FRN: 481853.