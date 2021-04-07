Fintech world counts down to iFX EXPO Dubai

Counting down to the iFX EXPO in Dubai



With just over a month to go, the fintech world is counting down to the long awaited iFX EXPO in Dubai. The eagerly anticipated iFX EXPO will take place at the exclusive 5-star Grand Hyatt Hotel, Dubai from 19-20 May 2021 and will connect high-level executives in financial services and fintech. This will be a LIVE event giving attendees the chance to get back to face-to-face networking in a well-organised and COVID-secure environment.

With flights and hotels to book, booths to design, and pre-event networking to complete, we're counting down to the iFX EXPO Dubai.





#1 Register For The Event

If you haven't yet registered for the iFX EXPO in Dubai, you should do so immediately here. With added covid-19 measures in place, we must limit the number of attendees to allow for safe spacing and movement. The iFX EXPO in Dubai will follow all the health and safety guidelines set out by the local authorities allowing you to network with confidence. You can read more about our safety measures here.





#2 Check Restrictions

The great news is that brokers and visitors from Cyprus should not have any difficulties travelling to or from Dubai. Cyprus opened its borders to all visitors from the UAE, as follows:

Cyprus opened its borders to all visitors from the UAE on April 1, 2021.

Quarantine-free Travel: All tested and proved to be covid-free passengers who have not come into close contact with a confirmed case, will be guaranteed a quarantine-free stay.

Travellers are required to follow all regulations, measures and precautions as described in the Cyprus Destination Protocol.

To view more information, updates and your country's status please check https://cyprusflightpass.gov.cy





#3 Book Your Flights & Accommodation

Without the flights booked you're not going anywhere! But the great news is, the Ultimate Fintech team behind iFX EXPO have secured some great flight and accommodation discounts for attendees.

Ready For Take Off - Making It Happen (For Less!)

We love Emirates for travelling to the UAE.... so, we're sharing a promotion code for you to enjoy. Use your Promotion Code to get special fares on Emirates as below:

Promotion code: EVE6FXE

Travel Validity: May 14 to May 25, 2021

Book your travel today at www.emirates.com and enter the above promotion code when you book .

Terms and conditions apply



Enjoy Luxury - Making It Happen In Style

We have also secured a reduced rate at the luxurious Grand Hyatt Hotel where the expo will be held. A 20% discount also applies to all Grand Hyatt Dubai Restaurants! The lowest rate on the market is guaranteed when you book via the link below:

https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/group-booking/DXBGH/G-IBFU





#4 Start Connecting With Attendees

Networking begins now for iFXEXPO attendees and our great speakers, sponsors and attendees are displayed on our site. Dubai's sustained rise as a global financial centre makes it the perfect setting for this year's iFXEXPO and our sponsors are keen to showcase their offering in this financial centre.

Our sponsors for the iFXEXPO in Dubai include

Exness

Equiti

Swissquote Bank

B2Broker

TradingCores

Capex

ATFX

Amana Capital

NCM Investment

Airsoft

Noor Capital

koalapays

Empirex Capital

·HF Markets

Advanced Markets

IFX EXPO Dubai is set to connect top-level executives from the most prominent global firms, stemming various industry fields. The EXPO will allow you to explore all kinds of topics and form relevant collaborations. So, start planning your trip and networking with other attendees.





#5 Get Your Marketing Organised

If you plan to have a presence at the expo, you have just over a month to get your marketing materials prepared. You should think about:

Company video/ SlideShare/presentation

Landing pages and signup forms

Website content, blog and PR to announce your presence at the expo

Social media updates

Booth design





Talk to our team if you need help organising your marketing.





Register today



