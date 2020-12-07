Forex vs Stock market: Is there "the best" market to trade CFDs in?

A comparison between trading CFDs in the forex and stock market



Leaving money in the bank does you little good. In many of the major economies, interest paid on savings is less than the rate of inflation. As a natural result, people are searching for better alternatives to invest their money into. Two of the largest markets people are investing their money is the Forex and the Stocks market.



But which is better?

Well we can't really tell, can we?



It all depends on several factors, such as risk tolerance, account size, convenience, strategies and of course the goals of the person. If for example if you're an active trader but not available during market hours to manage your trades, then most likely the stocks market may not the best option for you. However, if your strategy is to buy and hold for the long term, and generate more income and growth with patience, then you may consider stock trading.

Still, Forex Vs Stock Trading is not that simple! Knowing the differences and similarities between the two markets, will enable you to make decisions on which market to trade, based on factors such as market conditions, liquidity and volume.

Let's analyse these (and some more) factors in more detail, shall we?



But first let's have a quick vocabulary lesson!

USD/JPY



