Fxgrow launches crypto trading on MT5

The brokerage is among the first in the industry to support physical crypto trading on widely used MetaTrader 5 platform



Cryptocurrencies are once again back in the spotlight following a resurgence of price and attention over the past month. Fxgrow has understood this trend, being among the first retail brokers to support physical crypto trading using the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform.

The past month has seen no shortage of market catalysts, including a lot of hype surrounding Bitcoin as well as the London Hard fork driving Ethereum. With regulations also in focus, cryptos continue to remain one of the most volatile instruments, even in a traditionally slow month such as August.

Trading physical cryptos at Fxgrow represents several advantages over other current alternatives in the market. The ability to trade using a fully supported MT5 platform is a huge plus for users familiar with the interface.

Already among the most popular trading platforms in the retail industry, MT5 brings the utility, trust, and sophistication needed for cryptos.











Crypto Trading Made Easy

Trading physical cryptos has never been easier with Fxgrow. Using MT5, users have access to a fully verified profile, along with unlimited access to all Fxgrow accounts and instruments including the spot cryptocurrency trading.

Fxgrow clients have access to over 185 spot cryptocurrency instruments along with 200+ CFDs, all with tight exchange spreads, backed by 24/7 live support.

Traders will also be able to utilize non-marginable products, while benefitting from low financing fees such as a 1% deposit and withdrawal fee, and commissions as low as 0.1% on each transaction.

Fxgrow's decision to support physical crypto trading on MT5 is a gamechanger for users as it is both user friendly and among the most secure platforms available, backed by over twelve years of experience.

In addition, MT5 supports a robust basket of charting tools and indicators to assist in all levels of trading and investment strategies. Traders can also take advantage of a wide range of deposit and withdrawal methods.

These include bank wires, Neteller, and Skrill, all with low fees, among other methods. Open an account with Fxgrow today and take your trading to the next level.





About FXgrow

The brokerage offers a wide range of trading services, including over 60 forex pairs, a robust basket of cryptocurrencies, indices, futures, and commodities. This includes ECN trading across the MT5 platform, the most advanced trading module available on the market today.





Headquartered in Cyprus, Fxgrow was founded in 2008 and has since grown exponentially to service the retail and institutional clients in more than 100 countries. During 2012, Fxgrow LTD, a brand name of growell capital limited, (www.fxgrow.com) became authorized by the Cyprus Securities and exchange Commission (CYSEC) with CIF license number 214/13, and governed by MiFID.