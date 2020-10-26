Get passive income just by sharing the SimpleFX US election banners

Be a SimpleFX affiliate today to start your campaign



Did you know that anyone can make passive income with SimpleFX? Affiliate marketing is one of the easiest ways to generate profit online. SimpleFX has the best affiliate program compared with other brokers. With up to 25% lifetime revenue share, you are sure to cash out more!

SimpleFX is the go-to app for mobile traders with over 200 symbols in different asset classes and offering the highest leverage at 500x! We have grown organically for 6 years and serve over 240,000 active users in over 100 countries.





Why Become a SimpleFX Affiliate?

It's so easy to make money by affiliate marketing. But first, you need to have the right partner. SimpleFX offers highly attractive products for potential traders. So, making commissions by inviting traders to SimpleFX is a smooth ride.

At SimpleFX, traders can easily make a trade on popular stocks like Facebook, Apple, and Amazon, and venture into other assets like gold, oil, forex, cryptocurrencies, and indices - all in a single app. Margin traders can even buy or sell instruments with a huge 500x leverage to maximize revenue potential.

TheSimpleFX WebTrader is the leading mobile-friendly trading app with a clean and straight-forward interface. Anyone can trade the hottest instruments on their smartphones or computers. It has sleek charts and tools for traders of all levels.

The trading conditions are also top-notch. To trade at SimpleFX, all you need to use is an email address. There are no strict KYC procedures. Traders can easily open multiple accounts, which is difficult to do in most trading apps. There are no minimum deposits required so traders are not restricted with how much they are willing to invest. The ability to trade with up to 500x leverage lets traders profit more without investing much.





How Does It Work?

Joining the SimpleFX Affiliate Program takes only seconds. All you have to do is create an account at SimpleFX. Don't worry. There are no financial obligations. You will only need your email address to create an account, and then you can access the SimpleFX affiliate dashboard.

So what's next? Once you are registered, go to the SimpleFX affiliate dashboard, and find your unique referral link. Share this referral link to your friends or social media followers. When someone signs up and makes a trade at SimpleFX, you will earn up to 25% lifetime revenue share for direct invites and another 5% from those invited by your referrals! Easy right? You don't even need to do trading to get affiliate revenue.

SimpleFX also runs a number of promos and provides amazing banners for affiliates for free. These banners can be used on blogs and websites and can be shared on Facebook, Twitter, Telegram and other social media platforms along with the affiliate referral links.





SimpleFX Affiliate Dashboard

Aside from our awesome affiliate rewards, our SimpleFX affiliate dashboard is also free and transparent. You can see real-time stats on the numbers of clicks your referral links have. You can see geographic data and most importantly your conversions.

SimpleFX Affiliate Dashboard

You can easily access the promo banner ads available in different sizes to suit your needs. You just need to download it on your computer and start sharing, or you can easily embed the banners on your blogs or websites. You have many options to choose from. What's more, we allow you to generate individual promo codes to offer limited-time discounts.





Now Might be the Right Time to Start

SimpleFX is in the last phase of the $2000 SimpleFX US Election Trading Cup where traders can win from the $2000 prize pool by trading the hottest instruments during the US election period. The trading cup runs until November 1.

Now is the perfect time to encourage everyone to participate in the contest while earning affiliate revenue on commissioned invites. Access your referral links and the US election banners and start sharing today!

More affiliate banner ads are available. Learn how to access them here.

Be a SimpleFX affiliate today! Sign up with your email address and start your affiliate campaigns. Collect your revenue via a traditional transfer or via cryptocurrency transferred directly to your wallet. Don't miss out!







