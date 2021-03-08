What Interactivecrypto has to offer you



Trillions of dollars have been injected by central banks around the world into their economies to support recovery in 2020. One of the results has been eroded currency values. With traditional assets becoming unpredictable and offering lower returns, cryptocurrencies emerged as a viable investment alternative. Bitcoin, being a deflationary asset, has increasingly been adopted as a hedge against currency debasement. Apart from Bitcoin's "digital gold" narrative, a lot of other developments related to mining, trading, DeFi applications, network speeds and more made the rounds in the cryptocurrency space last year.

Most importantly, cryptocurrencies saw huge institutional support with some of the largest names investing in them or accepting them as payment options on their platforms. At the same time, developments in the blockchain space are accelerating, some backed by governments and others by corporates. Interactivecrypto understands that every bit of news related to the cryptocurrency community and fiat economies is important for traders.

One of the leading source of information in the crypto space, Interactivecrypto aggregates news, studies, opinions, guides and ideas to help traders develop informed crypto trading strategies. Along with 24/7 support for comprehensive technical analysis, trading signals, real-time exchange rates and cryptocurrency exchange and wallet reviews, the platform provides members with holistic support for trading digital assets. With over 200,000 registered members, Interactivecrypto sees 50,000 active traders accessing various features on its platform every day.

In-Depth Coverage of the Cryptocurrency Industry

Interactivecrypto provides investors access to detailed information on the world's top cryptocurrencies and everything there is to know about blockchain technology. The platform covers over 300 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Stellar, Cosmos, Chainlink and Monero. The site provides comprehensive guides, opinions, news and ideas related to these assets in an interesting and easy-to-understand manner. All the information is included from official sources with appropriate links to source materials, wherever applicable. A wide range of topics are covered, such as:





Trading strategies

Blockchain developments

Overview of crypto trading and investment vehicles

Trading signals and how they work

Risk management tactics

Regulatory developments in the crypto space

Overview of new crypto assets

Press releases on latest industry developments and announcements





Sudden events in the cryptocurrency community might spur volatility and impact trading positions. Timely market news helps investors and traders analyse the future applications and market value of blockchain projects, and also stay updated of bitcoin scams and fraudulent practises in the market.

Decisions regarding crypto trading need to be made after properly evaluating a coin's fundamentals and future promise. Interactivecrypto equips traders with the resources to make such decisions through various content formats. The company's aim is to empower traders to make informed trading decisions.

Live Coin Prices

The Interactivecrypto platform offers traders access to real-time cryptocurrency prices for efficient trading. Price and market cap data along with trading volume help traders track market volatility. Access to live price charts for Bitcoin and other assets means traders can adjust the period values of the chart to understand a coin's price trajectory over different timeframes, such as 10 days, 1 month, YTD and Max.

Users of the platform can create watch lists to help identify potential trades that meet their criteria.

Comprehensive Technical Analysis

Trend indicators, like moving averages, can help smooth out high market volatility, so that traders can focus on the underlying trend. The platform deploys many such indicators, including support and resistance levels and pivot points, across multiple timeframes, to help identify market patterns. Based on these patterns, "buy" and "sell" signals are generated. Through a combination of technical analysis and data mining, traders can gain insights into the overall market sentiment with regard to a particular position.

Trading signals, based on comprehensive data analysis, are important tools for both new and experienced crypto traders. For someone new, it offers a firm base to start trading without knowledge of advanced technical analysis. Professional traders can also use these signals to complement or modify their trading strategies.

Broker and Wallet Reviews

Interactivecrypto is dedicated to contributing towards a safer crypto trading environment. On its platform, traders can read detailed reviews of cryptocurrency brokers platforms. They can also find all the information they need, such as minimum deposit, regulatory licenses, funding solutions, list of assets and trading technology, to make the right choice of broker. Based on multiple parametres, ratings are given so as to provide a fair and transparent opinion on what each broker brings to the table. This includes commission structures, educational resources, leverage offered, customer services and more.

Interactivecrypto also reviews crypto wallets and connects traders to them. These unbiased reviews help traders choose the best-fit trading environment and tools to support a successful future in trading.

Educational Resources

From the basics of bitcoin trading to cryptocurrency mining or even about using bitcoin on Amazon and other e-commerce platforms, Interactivecrypto offers plenty of articles and videos to educate traders. Free quizzes and courses make crypto trading education fun and accessible.

Cryptocurrency trading is set for another exciting year in 2021. What's even more compelling is the underlying blockchain technology, which drives coin functionalities, will continue to spread its wings across different industries. Governments and regulatory bodies will also continue to devise the best ways to regulate and facilitate the digital asset class. The higher the adoption of this technology for real-world use cases, the higher will be the potential of the coins to become valuable assets in a portfolio.

Interactivecrypto aims to help traders flourish in the highly volatile cryptocurrency markets by equipping them with up-to-date information, accessible 24/7. Through sophisticated technical analysis and data mining tools, the platform helps traders of all styles and experience levels finetune their trading strategies for long-term success. Individual traders don't need to be market or computer experts to analyse the markets or create robust trading plans.

The platform is compatible across all devices, including Windows, iOS and Android. This ensures that global crypto information remains at the fingertips of traders.

About the Company

The team at InteractiveCrypto has over a decade of experience in the trading domain. Their experience with the financial markets and their passion for trading led them to create a comprehensive platform that would ease the process of trading for people of all levels of experience.

They have already garnered an active user base of over 200,000 customers from all across the world. To offer a seamless experience to visitors, regardless of their country, the InteractiveCrypto platform comes with an auto-translation feature. The main aim of the platform is to provide traders all the information they need to get started in trading cryptocurrencies. The mobile app is available on Google Play Store and Apple's App Store.

For more information on the platform, visit

www.interactivecrypto.com



