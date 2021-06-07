Global broker Tradeview Markets opens office in Malta to serve Europe

Tradeview opens new office in Malta



Tradeview Markets (Tradeview) announced the opening of its new office in Valletta, Malta, through the establishment of Tradeview Europe Ltd. A global broker with over 20,000 clients and affiliates around the world, Tradeview offers foreign exchange trading on 25 of the world's most liquid currency pairs with best-of-market spreads from 0.0 pips, CFDs, equities and futures through its online trading platforms.





Stepping-Stone into the EU

Tradeview Europe Ltd. Has a Category 2 Investment Services License (#IS93990) and is regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA). The new office in Malta allows the broker to serve both retail and institutional clients in Malta, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal and Spain. The firm has chosen Malta as its base in the EU due to the nation's excellent infrastructure, strong legal framework, open business environment and stable economy.

Tradeview promises no gimmicks, no dubious promotions, no Formula 1 sponsorship, JUST SERIOUS TRADING with the best conditions in the industry through a true ECN environment with no dealing desk or price manipulation.

Tradeview's CEO, Tim Furey, commented, "We are proud of how we do business and the office in Malta will help us better serve and connect with our clients. We are in a phase of continual growth. As Tradeview expands, we have found it more and more important to form a concentrated corporate-wide culture and mission, and explicitly state our values. Tradeview Markets' accountability is key to ensuring a strong market reputation."

"We place a great deal of emphasis on our regulatory responsibilities and aim to go beyond our clients' expectations. Future breakthroughs are going to be made by connecting with customers on a level beyond the next iteration of trading platform technology. How can we improve the customer experience? It's not a matter of gathering more resources; it's what you do with them. The innovation needs to come from serving the client better. At Tradeview, we truly strive to empower our employees, clients, and partners. I'm excited about what the future holds for Tradeview in Malta," Furey went on to say

The Malta office will be managed by Guilherme D'Orey, a certified European Financial Analyst, with a degree in Economics and Investment Management, a Postgraduate degree in Financial Analysis and an Executive Degree in Algorithmic Trading.

According to Mr. D'Orey, "Tradeview's belief in building a customer-centric trading environment, as well as having its interests fully aligned with its clients, will allow the company to become the number one financial broker in Europe in the coming years. We are extremely excited about launching Tradeview Europe and we look forward to paving the way for a new and refreshing trading industry."





A History of Excellence

With 17 years of experience in the financial markets, Tradeview was launched with a vision to redefine brokerage services. The firm aimed to empower retail traders through access to high-quality data and execution, on par with what institutional traders have access to. The company soon created a niche for itself as a leader in providing direct market access to traders in the forex and equity markets.

The primary objective has always been to offer clients satisfying trading experiences, through the best offerings and support, anywhere in the world. Tradeview has maintained its leadership position by fulfilling this objective through state-of-the-art technology, including account security, trading platforms and multi-jurisdictional client support.

One of the key proprietary software that empowers Tradeview's clients is its innovative Liquidity Connector. Launched in 2016, this tool allows retail traders the ability to execute trades in the same way that professional market makers do. The Liquidity Connector allows Tradeview to offer the tightest spreads in the industry, along with the least slippage.





Unique tools that connect traders

In keeping with its commitment to providing excellent support to retail traders, Tradeview launched social trading via TradeGATEHub in 2020. Thousands of new traders joined the financial markets amid the pandemic in 2020. To help novice traders learn the ropes and make informed trading decisions, Tradeview became a sponsor of TradeGATEHub, an educational and social trading website. Traders from across the world can use this site to stay updated on the latest news in the financial markets, follow what other traders are doing, discuss trends across different assets and learn more about trading. Traders can connect with other traders via a language-enhanced chat box in real time and learn from the pros directly.

In 2021, Tradeview is focusing on expanding to European shores which is why it has established its base in Malta. The company believes that its innovative technology, regulatory compliance and excellence in customer support will help it offer the best trading environment to retail and institutional traders in the European Union.





You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Between 74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading with CFDs. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. For further information on Tradeview and associated risks please refer to: tradeview.eu risk section.



