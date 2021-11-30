Global GT upscales FX asset class with new exotic pairs

Global GT adds FX exotic pairs to its expansive range of products



Global GT always strives to improve the products and services offered, to facilitate trading for its clients and to stand out from competition.

As the 1st Hybrid Broker, Global GT emphasizes on meeting the needs of both Fiat and Crypto traders by regularly updating the trading conditions and by expanding the range of products that are available on the MT5 platform.

FX traders will be happy to find out that Global GT has recently added six new Forex Exotic Pairs to its FX asset class which include the below:

AUDSGD (Australian dollar vs Singapore Dollar)

CHFDKK (Swiss Franc vs Danish Krone)

CHFSGD (Swiss Franc vs Singapore Dollar)

DKKNOK (Danish Krone vs Norwegian Krone)

DKKSEK (Danish Krone vs Swedish Krona)

DKKZAR (Danish Krone vs South African Rand)



The new FX Exotic currency pairs can be traded in Mini, Standard, Standard FX and ECN trading accounts with competitive spreads and leverage up to 1:1000, noting that Mini / Standard / ECN are based on dynamic leverage whilst the leverage on the Standard FX account is based on equity.





Uniqueness and exclusivity

Together with a vast variety of CFD instruments such as Forex, Energies, Indices, Stocks, Precious Metals and Cryptos, FXGT also offers two exclusive asset classes; Synthetic Crypto Pairs and the GTi12 Index.

Synthetic Crypto Pairs are a combination of the BTC with specific Forex or other CFD instruments such as Precious Metals, Energies, Indices or Stocks.

The GTi12 Index is composed of 12 of the most popular cryptocurrencies and is updated on a quarterly basis to reflect the market cap, ranking and liquidity among other factors.

The current GTi12 Index is composed of the BTC (Bitcoin), ETH (Ethereum), XRP (Ripple), LTC (Litecoin), BCH (Bitcoin Cash Node), BSV (Bitcoin Cash), XLM (Stellar), Eos (EOS), DOT (Polkadot), BNB (Binance Coin), TRX (Tron) and ADA (Cardano). All 12 cryptocurrencies have an equal share and impact on the price of the CFD Index.





Educational material like no other!

Additionally, GT Live Education is the latest value-added exclusive service offered by Global GT. This educational gateway provides traders with useful trading tools required to assist them in expanding their trading horizons.



GT Live Education offers Daily Financial News, MT5 Tutorials, Live Webinars, Live Trading Sessions, Live Debates and market insights from top technical experts, exclusively offered for Global GT clients.

The best part of all is that clients of Global GT have the unique opportunity to earn points by being active members of GT Live Education so the more they learn, the more they earn.





Exclusive Promotions for exclusive Clients

Global GT is in constant effort to offer traders the best possible trading conditions to expand their trading activities and maximize their trading potential.

For this reason, Global GT runs several ongoing promotions, such as the Welcome and Loyalty Bonuses, which offer up to US$6,600 in trading credits for clients to benefit from in addition to other promotions that are launched occasionally.





About Global GT

Global GT is the 1st Hybrid Broker that was established with the aim to revolutionize the experience of traders. Global GT offers traders the opportunity to deposit, trade and withdraw in Fiat and/or Cryptos.

Some of the reasons why traders choose Global GT include competitive trading conditions such as dynamic or equity-based leverage up to 1:1000 depending on the account type / volume / asset class, spreads as low as 0.0 and US$0 transaction fees on deposits and withdrawals.







