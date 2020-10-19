Grand Capital will triple your deposit to celebrate its 14th anniversary

Grand Capital celebrates its 14th anniversary



Until November 30th, the broker presents all traders with an opportunity to triple their deposits. Grand Capital has recently launched a special offer: "200% bonus", and it can be claimed multiple times. Here's how it works.

This autumn, the international broker Grand Capital is celebrating its 14th anniversary. Over the course of its career, the company has established itself as a reliable and comfortable broker that's always there for you. Today at Grand Capital, 800,000 clients from 47 countries trade 500 instruments including cryptocurrencies and ETFs. Tech support is ready to offer help with any issue 24/7.

To celebrate the 14th anniversary, all clients of Grand Capital can get up to 200% in bonuses with every deposit. This means clients can effectively triple their deposits and make profit from the bonus funds.





How to claim the bonus funds

Deposits of at least $100 made from September 28th to November 30th are eligible for the bonus. 200% is the highest possible bonus amount. The size of the bonus depends on the client's trading experience at Grand Capital and the deposit amount. For instance, if you're investing $300 as a new client, you will get a bonus of 85%, or $255. In total, you will have $555 at your disposal instead of $300, and all profit generated from trading the bonus funds can be withdrawn at any time.

Even if you haven't been a client of the company for too long, you still can increase your bonus: for example, a completely new client will get 130% with a deposit of $3,000. Clients can use a special bonus calculator to learn the precise amount of bonus they will receive beforehand.

Generous and transparent bonuses are a hallmark of the company. As is the case with other Grand Capital offers, 200% bonus can easily be converted into real profit: it can be used to cover drawdowns and transferred into property. Two account types are eligible for the offer: Standard and Swap Free.





Standard account: 450 instruments including cryptocurrencies and ETFs

Traders have access to 450 instruments on a Standard account: currencies, cryptocurrencies, stocks, metals, energy and agricultural commodities, securities, and ETFs. Tight spreads (from 0.4) and no commissions for Forex instruments: this account is designed for the most efficient trading process.

The account operates on the most popular and familiar trading platform MetaTrader 4. The account can be denominated in USD, JPY, EUR, RUB, ETH, BTC, GOLD, or GBP.





Swap Free: no hidden fees

This account offers 350 instruments for trading on the same platform: MetaTrader 4. Originally designed for traders of Islamic faith who aren't allowed to charge or pay interest, Swap Free is now also popular among traders who prefer long-term strategies.

Traders who use Swap Free accounts don't pay any fees for the transfer of positions through the midnight. Moreover, Grand Capital doesn't charge any additional fees. Such conditions, combined with the leverage of up to 1:500, make for very favorable trading.

Clients can claim a 200% bonus on both accounts at the same time, if sufficient deposits have been made into both. If the bonus is claimed multiple times, the deposits are added, which means that with each new deposit your bonus will be calculated anew.





About Grand Capital

Grand Capital is an international Forex broker that has been providing trading and investment services in the financial and derivatives markets since 2006. A member of the independent international financial commission FinaCom that protects the interests of traders. Grand Capital uses the blockchain-based Serenity Escrow to prevent any misappropriation of the funds of clients.

Grand Capital is a recipient of 18 professional awards, including such titles as the Best Forex Broker, Best ECN Broker, Best Trading Technology. The company was also recognized by the award Stability in Forex.





This article was submitted by Grand Capital.



