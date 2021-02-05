Grand Trade: Mobile app from forex broker Grand Capital!

Grand Capital releases mobile trading app, Grand Trade

The world doesn't stand still. In 2020, we can no longer imagine our life without mobile gadgets. The financial life as well. Mobile revolution means that days of staring at the computer screen is over-and trading becomes available to practically everyone.

If you want to be a successful trader, you should always be on the alert, monitor open positions, and respond to unforeseen circumstances in time. Today, every self-respecting broker provides its clients with the opportunity to access their account from any device: PC, tablet, or smartphone in order to manage their finances more efficiently and reduce the risk of loss.

In 2020, Grand Capital released the long-awaited trading app - Grand Trade. Now Grand Capital clients can now keep track of the market in real time, trade, and have constant access to account management! You no longer need to download a mobile platform, and separate apps for account management and economic calendar. Innovative solutions combined with an intuitive, user-friendly interface make trading in Grand Trade efficient and enjoyable.





Why Grand Trade?

Two words: mobility and versatility. Grand Trade is an easy and comfortable access point to the global financial market. You can open popular Standard and ECN accounts, deposit and withdraw funds, trade, check market analysis, and much more! Traders have more than 200 instruments at their disposal: Forex instruments, CFDs on stocks, indices, metals, agricultural and energy commodities, etc. The app offers trading analytics and recommendations, analytical reviews, and an economic calendar.

Opportunities provided by Grand Trade:

Make deposits from $10 using any payment method;

Register in a couple of clicks and enter the market instantly;

Quotes and charts are updated in real time;

Minimize risks with a clear margin chart and automatic closing of trades when the risk limit is reached;

Practice on a free demo account with an unlimited virtual deposit (we will give as much as you need).





The app is available for download on Google Play and App Store. Note, however, that the App Store version currently has only educational and training capabilities, the functionality of real trading will be added later.

The app is available in English, Russian, Arabic, Spanish, Portuguese, Thai, Indonesian, Malay and French. It is possible to communicate with technical support in an online chat in your native language at any time.

Make deposits into your account and withdraw profits using bank cards, popular e-wallets, cryptocurrency, or through your local bank.



Have we piqued your interest yet? Let us tell you where to start!

1. Download the app on Google Play or App Store;

2. Register a new profile;

3. Start trading on a demo account: you will immediately receive $ 10,000 in your balance;

4. Place any trade;

5. Create a pending order;

6. Close a position, look at the order page in the history of transactions;

7. Keep track of your available and frozen funds in the pop-up at the top;

8. Now you can switch to a real account (for Android users);

9. Make a deposit into your account using any of the following payment options: Bitcoin, Tether, WebMoney, Skrill, Help2Pay, Ngan Luong, GTBank, FNB South Africa, FasaPay;

10. After a successful trading session, submit a withdrawal request in the account management section.





That's it! 10 easy steps will get you closer to success in Forex. Good luck!