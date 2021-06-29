Harmonising the way through trading patterns

Getting to know harmonic trading patterns



What are the most common patterns used and what are their pros and cons?

Harmonic patterns refers to the concept of bringing geometric price patterns to the next level by using Fibonacci numbers, which are utilized to generate technical indicators that indicate specific turning points. The Fibonacci sequence of numbers, beginning with zero and one, is formed by adding the two preceding numbers: 0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34, 55, 89, 144, and so on.



Harmonic patterns are technical analysis formations that can assist traders analyse price activity and forecast where prices may move next. A trader can make predictions about where and how much an asset's price will move by analysing harmonic patterns in price charts.

A harmonic pattern, unlike typical chart trading patterns such as triangles, head & shoulders and wedges, must be aligned with precise movement requirements in order to be recognized as genuine and thus tradable.

Harmonic trading can be applied to a variety of assets such as forex, stocks and more.

There are many different harmonic patterns, but the most common ones are the Gartley, Butterfly, Bat, and Crab.





Gartley Pattern - is the most commonly used pattern in harmonic trading. The Gartley pattern uses Fibonacci ratios to detect instances of breakouts, resistance and support. This pattern consists of an uptrend, a minor reversal, a smaller uptrend and a larger reverse (creating an asymmetric "M" or "W" shape). Butterfly patterns are classified into two types: bearish butterflies and bullish butterflies. These patterns illustrate when a trend reversal has more "power" than the original trend. Traders can use the triangles formed by the butterfly to evaluate whether a short or long position will potentially be more effective. The Crab pattern is suitable for traders looking for specific price changes and helps them to maximize potential opportunities on low-volatility securities. The crab pattern is very much alike with the butterfly pattern; however, it is more condensed and precise which identifies smaller price movements. The Bat pattern is the most symmetrical pattern when compared to the others. Both the bearish and bullish patterns will have roughly equal heights on the right and left sides. Traders should not be deceived by the appearance of this harmonic pattern, because it's quite similar to the Gartley pattern; however, the measurements are different.





Despite the fact that harmonic trading patterns are quite accurate when forecasting price movement, sometimes they can be wrong; and especially if you're not familiar with how to read them they can be a bit confusing! On the other hand, certain patterns undoubtedly have some significant advantages.



Advantages:

1. Helps in the planning of stop losses and future estimates

2. Frequent, repetitive, dependable, and produces high-probability setups

3. Trading rules are usually consistent using Fibonacci ratios

4. Work smooth with defined Market Context, Symmetry and Measured Moves rules

5. Work across all timeframes and market instruments

6. Can be utilized with other technical indicators, techniques, or theories.

7. Mostly accurate







Disadvantages:

1. Complex and very technical, making it tough to understand, particularly for novice traders

2. Harmonic pattern recognition and automation (coding) are hard to execute

3. May start having complications, when competing patterns from the same or other swings/timeframes

4. Non-symmetric and low-ranked patterns have relatively low risk/reward characteristics

5. It can be difficult to read the pattern correctly and develop definitions at times

6. Can go against with Fibonacci levels





Harmonic trading is a precise and quantitative approach to trade and essential for traders who like analysing price charts and trading patterns. Mastering these patterns though requires patience, effort, and a lot of research. The Gartley, Butterfly, Bat and Crab patterns are the most well-known patterns that traders look for. It's vital to understand that harmonic patterns don't always work, thus any movement that does not align with adequate pattern measures can lead traders off the right direction, and just like anything else, these patterns have their own advantages and disadvantages - being able to manage both could be the key for your next potential trading opportunity.

