HotForex rewards partners with new RevShare+ program

HotForex launches RevShare+
After offering its Partners withdrawable rewards from a legendary
$2,000,000 prize pool for its 10 Year Anniversary, global multi-asset broker
HotForex is now launching RevShare+,
a new program designed to bring HotForex Partners specific rewards that are
even more generous than before and help them increase their earnings with an additional
bonus every month!
How it Works
HotForex Partners
can choose to join the RevShare+
program and earn an additional bonus every month, on top of their existing partner
commission.
There are five
RevShare+ Rewards in the program and participants can receive monthly bonuses up to $5000!
Each Reward is
obtained when the participating partner meets the minimum monthly requirements
in terms of new clients, lots traded and cashflow. Partners essentially take
the potential of rewards in their own hands - how fast they obtained the
rewards is directly connected to how fast they meet the requirements.
A HotForex
spokesperson commented on the new reward program: "We want our Partners to win the returns they deserve for their loyalty
and for being a valued HotForex partner. For this, we always strive to upgrade
our suite of promotions to offer them the opportunity to receive multiple
rewards from the moment they partner with us, through to every move they make.
With RevShare+ our Partners can increase their earnings and start growing their
business with an additional bonus every month, on top of their standard
commission."
Visit the HotForex website today to find out more about
RevShare+.
About HotForex
HotForex is an internationally acclaimed
multi-asset broker of choice to over 2.5 million live accounts worldwide that
has earned over 45 coveted industry awards in its ten year history. The company
offers a wide variety of account types, innovative products, platforms, tools
and educational resources besides outstanding customer service and unparalleled
trading conditions to facilitate individuals and institutional customers to
trade Forex and CFDs online.
