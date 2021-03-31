How to choose a forex affiliate programme?

Some tips on choosing the right forex affiliate programme for you



The covid-19 pandemic has given rise to a global recession with some countries even entering a depression. Many industries struggled, some even collapsed. However, one sector that has fared better than others has been forex trading. During the early stages of the pandemic in 2020, financial institutions like DBS Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and OCBC Securities reported record levels of forex trading. In fact, Standard Chartered Bank, Singapore, reported a 200% increase in trading volumes in forex and equities in the first half of 2020. The latest estimates say that the global forex market is expected to grow from $6.6 trillion in 2020 to $10.2 trillion by 2026.

With this trend in trading likely to continue, more and more forex affiliates are entering the arena. Entrepreneurial individuals looking to make the most out of the economic environment are looking to partner with trusted brokers.

Introducing new clients to a broker can be hard but rewarding work. You need your partner broker to make your work easier, and ensure you get the most out of your efforts. Let's take a look at some key areas to help you choose the best forex affiliate programme.





1. Enhanced Client Conversion

Choose to partner with a regulated broker, who can empower you to offer clients satisfying trading experiences. This includes starting with an optimised onboarding experience. Too often the process of account opening and funding is not easy or streamlined, which leads to loss of potential clients. Some ways in which your partner broker can enrich the onboarding experience are:

Powerful Client Portal : To simplify the process of account opening, document verification and funding, all from one place.

: To simplify the process of account opening, document verification and funding, all from one place. Deposits and Withdrawal in Fiat and Cryptos : Flexible funding options makes a big difference, especially if your target market is highly interested in crypto transactions. For instance, emerging markets like Africa and South East Asia are fast becoming new frontiers for crypto transactions.

: Flexible funding options makes a big difference, especially if your target market is highly interested in crypto transactions. For instance, emerging markets like Africa and South East Asia are fast becoming new frontiers for crypto transactions. Low spreads, 1:500 leverage, bonuses, $0 commission fees

Wide Range of Trading Instruments : Diverse, multi-asset trading options and unique trading opportunities including cryptos and synthetic pairs offered via the most popular platforms like MT5 .

: Diverse, multi-asset trading options and unique trading opportunities including cryptos and synthetic pairs offered via the most popular platforms like . Life-Time Value: A broker should have procedures that help client conversion and extend their life cycle (important for partners that receive lifetime commissions). Creating frequent campaigns and giving initiatives to the client.





2. Exceptional Marketing Tools

To be successful, you need to bring plenty of clients to your broker's site, get them trading and retain them. This is a marketing challenge; one that needs support from your partner broker. Some ways in which your broker partner can help you are:

Display Banners : In the form of html or video format. Use them for specific promotions or to make your website more appealing and informative.

: In the form of html or video format. Use them for specific promotions or to make your website more appealing and informative. Education : Access to insightful blog posts, webinars, market analysis reports, industry related articles that can establish thought leadership and build trust. This can also boost your SEO efforts.

: Access to insightful blog posts, webinars, market analysis reports, industry related articles that can establish thought leadership and build trust. This can also boost your SEO efforts. Social Media Posts : Tailored unique posts to communicate with clients on social media platforms. This will help build a solid online presence.

: Tailored unique posts to communicate with clients on social media platforms. This will help build a solid online presence. Dynamic Forms : Conversion potential can be enhanced through dynamic forms that carry your affiliate referral link. You can place these forms anywhere, on your choice of web page.

: Conversion potential can be enhanced through dynamic forms that carry your affiliate referral link. You can place these forms anywhere, on your choice of web page. 30-Day Cookie Life : If prospective clients visit your registration page but do not register right away, you still have a fair shot at earning the commission. Your broker should still allocate the client under your affiliate account if they register within the next 30 days.

: If prospective clients visit your registration page but do not register right away, you still have a fair shot at earning the commission. Your broker should still allocate the client under your affiliate account if they register within the next 30 days. Personalised Promotions: You know your clients best which is why customised marketing material is crucial. Personalised banners, support to run your own seminars and events, and unique bonus promotions help you attract and deliver greater value to your clients.





3. Multi-Tier Affiliate Structure

Choose to partner with a broker providing opportunities to enhance your earning potential through a dynamic affiliate structure, based on active qualified traders. Reputed programmes offering a tier-based commission system can enhance your competitiveness.

Level 1 Lifetime Commissions : Bring traders directly to your broker's platform to earn lifetime commissions. This means you can earn commissions throughout your clients' trading lifetime with the broker.

: Bring traders directly to your broker's platform to earn lifetime commissions. This means you can earn commissions throughout your clients' trading lifetime with the broker. Sub-Affiliate Hierarchy Tiers : Recruit sub-affiliates and receive a portion of their commissions.

: Recruit sub-affiliates and receive a portion of their commissions. Personalised Commission Plans: Every affiliate's style and earning capacities are different. Ensure your broker offers you the opportunity to access personalised commission plans, a variety of payment methods and the option to be paid in either crypto or fiat currencies.





Final Considerations

Partner with a broker that is invested in your future success and allows you to benefit from their vast experience.

With such distinct advantages, gt.io offers one of the most rewarding affiliate programs that can be tailored to suit the specific needs of clients across different regions of the world. Partner with us today to offer clients amazing trading conditions and experiences.



