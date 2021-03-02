iFX EXPO live event announced for Dubai

Announcing iFX EXPO in Dubai on 19-20 May this year



After a long lull in live events there's exciting news from Ultimate Fintech. The brand will this year host its popular iFX EXPO in Dubai. The eagerly anticipated iFX EXPO will take place at the exclusive 5-star Grand Hyatt Hotel, Dubai from 19-20 May 2021 and is set to connect high-level executives in financial services and fintech from around the world. This will be a live event giving attendees the chance to get back to face-to-face networking in a well-organised and COVID-secure environment.





A History of Success

Heading to Dubai for the first time ever, the upcoming iFX EXPO follows 10+ years of successful global shows in Europe and Asia. Offering a bustling exhibition floor with top industry brands, high-profile speaker sessions from industry thought leaders and dazzling entertainment, it's no wonder the events arranged by Ultimate Fintech have so far attracted 35,000+ global attendees and 1,500+ exhibitors.





Making it Happen - SAFELY

The pandemic caused much concern over the past year. But rest assured that the iFX EXPO in Dubai will follow all the health and safety guidelines set out by the local authorities allowing you to network with confidence. Measures in place to keep you safe include:





✔ Wearing masks at all times

✔ Maintaining a 2-metre social distancing guidelines

✔ Disinfection protocols for all public areas

✔ Sanitisers readily available at multiple locations

✔ Real-time monitoring of crowd density

✔ An increase in standard booth sizes

✔ 2-way traffic along aisles

✔ Socially distanced seating in the Speaker's Hall

✔ Sterilisation and sanitisation of the Exhibition Hall

✔ Online registration to keep track of visitors

✔ Thermal scanners at entry points





Speaking of the COVID-safe event, Ultimate Fintech's COO Sarah Henry says:

"We're dedicated to making this iFX EXPO happen safely. This will be the first live FX event in a year, and we're excited to welcome back world leading industry experts. As reputable event organisers with an extensive track record, we have the professionalism and experience to make this happen."

All rules are subject to change depending on local guidelines. For travel it's important to look at the requirements for tourists arriving in Dubai as well as travel restrictions from your country of departure.





Why Dubai?

Dubai's sustained rise as a global financial centre makes it the perfect setting for this year's iFX EXPO. Consistently recognised as the leading financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region, Dubai is an international finance centre with a vibrant business ecosystem of over 250,000 professionals working across more than 2,400 registered firms. The historical signing of the Abraham Accords between Israel and the UAE also put Dubai in the spotlight from a financial perspective and has resulted in an open market for Israeli companies.

With the UAE topping the Middle East rankings for the way it handled the pandemic, Dubai also has instant appeal from a safety perspective although it's important to continue following all the COVID guidelines laid out by law.

The cherry on the cake is the wonderment of Dubai itself. Sprung from the desert, this fascinating part of the world is home to magnificent malls, head-turning sports cars, beautiful sand dunes and exquisite architecture. The Burj Al Arab is a sight to behold, as is the Burj Khalifah which is the tallest building in the world at an impressive 828-metres high. Attending the EXPO means hopefully squeezing in a spot of sightseeing.





Who Should Attend?

The iFX EXPO Dubai is tailored to those in the finance and fintech sector looking to increase their industry knowledge and connect with likeminded businesspeople. It's ideal for thought leaders, decision makers and technology experts wishing to enhance their knowledge, discover innovative new business solutions and develop their network. It's also a great chance to reconnect with colleagues, partners and friends from around the world.





What to Expect?

The two-day event will be packed with useful insights from thought leaders and reveal industry information that will help your business grow. The expo will welcome high-profile speakers from the FX, banking, fintech, payments and compliance sectors.

As a crossroad between East and West, iFX EXPO Dubai is set to connect top-level executives from the most prominent global firms, stemming various industry fields. The EXPO will allow you to explore all kinds of topics and form relevant collaborations.





Topics include:





✔ Technology and Liquidity - everything from trading platforms, connectivity, CRM & marketing solutions to Voip and payment solutions.

✔ Digital Assets and Blockchain - explore cryptocurrencies and security as well as blockchain payment solutions.

✔ Retail and Institutional Brokers - FX brokers can compare and source service providers, engage with partners and expand with Institutional offerings.

✔ Payments and Banks - this event is the go-to place to find payment processing, gateways, e-wallets and technology.

✔ Affiliates and IBS - grow your network on the expo floor.

✔ Regulation and Compliance - meet regulatory, audit, legal & compliance firms.





