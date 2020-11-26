InteractiveCrypto fast becoming traders favourite crypto news platform

A look at what InteractiveCrypto can offer you



Launched in 2017, InteractiveCrypto is fast becoming the leading cryptocurrency platform. The site offers the latest crypto news, educational articles and guides, in-depth studies, expert opinions, information on trading and the best brokers for cryptocurrency trading, along with digital wallets.

All the cryptocurrency information and news offered on the InteractiveCrypto platform is based on comprehensive market research, so visitors gain access to accurate and recent information from the crypto space. The latest market updates are also available via a mobile application, compatible with both iOS and Android.





A Platform for All Levels and Interest of Investors

With a mission to be the most complete and professional source of information on bitcoin and cryptocurrencies news, InteractiveCrypto satisfies both novice and experienced investors and traders in cryptocurrencies.

People are interested in bitcoin and blockchain development for a variety of reasons. From trading and investing, to mining and developing. Which is why InteractiveCrypto provides news and education covering the entire range and breadth of virtual currencies.





Standout Features of the Platform

The InteractiveCrypto platform also provides indicators and robust technical analysis. With this, traders can review the results of technical analysis, at a glance, for a wide range of cryptocurrencies. From Bitcoin and Ether to Polkadot and Cosmos; visitors can check what the key indicators signal, across various timeframes. For instance, they can see what the moving averages line as well as overall indicators signal for Bitcoin across 5-minute, 15-minute, hourly and daily charts.

Other key features of the platform include:





Crypto News

Visitors can access the latest happenings in the cryptocurrency space with this feature, along with expert opinions and analysis. For instance, traders can read about the how the cryptocurrency market has been doing after the US presidential elections and the Biden win. They can check whether volatility levels have been impacted by the results or whether the market is seeing greater stability now that the results are out.

Traders can also learn about new developments, such as Coinbase introducing a Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum. The new technology will speed up Ethereum transactions and make them cheaper. This could impact market sentiment on and demand for ETH. The stepping down of crypto exchange BitMEX's CEO, following criminal charges being filed against him, could be a cause for concern for market participants.

On the other hand, many might not be familiar with the recently launched GoldToken, the value of which is backed in physical gold. The Crypto News feature offers these insights, helping traders make informed investment decisions.

Among the features that users can access are live rates of cryptocurrencies. The user can choose to view the rate of a specific digital currency against a fiat currency, such as BTC/USD or against another cryptocurrency, such as BTC/ETH. These rates can be seen in real time for informed trading decisions.

Users can also set watchlists on their favourite cryptocurrencies and be alerted to price moves, latest news and reviews.





Crypto Reviews

The cryptocurrency space is a rapidly developing one, with new coins being launched at regular intervals. With the Crypto Reviews segment, InteractiveCrypto offers traders of all skill levels an avenue to learn more about each coin.

From this segment, they can choose any cryptocurrency and read crucial information about their ecosystem and the blockchain technology they are based on. Traders can also check the historical price performance of the coin and how it compares to other digital currencies.

Reviews are constantly updated, so that visitors always have access to the latest information.





Broker Reviews

Cryptocurrencies have gained favour among traders not only due to the numerous trading opportunities that their volatility offers. They have seen an increase in popularity especially in 2020, since their value remains unaffected by the geo-political and economic factors that influence the price movements of other assets. With the covid-19 pandemic persisting through the year, economies across the world have been severely hit, as have fiat currencies.

This has raised cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin, to the status of safe haven investments, along the lines of gold. With the rising popularity of digital assets, the number of traders, both new and experienced, has also seen a significant rise. And, when there is a rise in demand for a service, it is only natural for service providers to mushroom to fulfill the supply gap.

The cryptocurrency space has seen a similar mushrooming of brokers, with traders now being spoilt for choice with brokerage firms. This makes deciding which broker to open an account with, confusing. Every firm appears to offer similar services, while claiming to be reliable and trustworthy, assuring of low latency trade execution and tight spreads.

To ease the process of making an informed choice of service providers, InteractiveCrypto offers comprehensive reviews for hundreds of brokers operating in the cryptocurrency market. Each broker review offers information on the history of the firm, their client base and track record, if they are regulated and the financial instruments offered for trading.

In addition, traders can check the process for deposits and withdrawals, security measures undertaken, customer services offered, and commission and fees charged. For an informed decision, traders can also check a table of pros and cons, which provides information on the brokers.

InteractiveCrypto also rates the brokers and informs visitors on their top picks with in-depth reviews.





Wallet Reviews

To trade cryptocurrencies directly on the exchange, traders first need to open an exchange wallet. This is where the cryptos they purchase will be stored while they hold on to the digital currency. InteractiveCrypto offers reviews of a wide range of exchange wallets, from the most popular to the latest entrant in the market. Each review provides basic information on the wallet, when it was launched, which exchange it is linked to, etc. In addition, the key features of the wallet are described. The user interface, security features, fees and customer services have also been reviewed for each wallet.

How to get started with the wallet and its pros and cons are reviewed. Traders can also check the consumer ratings given to the wallet on Google Play Store and Apple's App Store.





Education

With cryptocurrency still being a new market, knowledge is vital for long-term trading success. For this, InteractiveCrypto offers rich educational resources in the form of articles and guides. From information suited to beginners in the crypto world, such as what cryptocurrencies and blockchain are and how they work, to trading strategies for skilled traders. The education segment covers a wide range of topics.

Traders can learn about every aspect of the crypto market through these resources. Topics such as how to choose a broker, how to choose the best exchange, ways to trade digital currencies, including derivative instruments like CFDs, bitcoin mining and how it works, have been addressed.

The educational resources are available only for registered members of InteractiveCrypto.





Cryptocurrency Community

InteractiveCrypto has become a hub for the digital community. With a dedicated following on social media channels including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Telegram, their monthly newsletter is sent out to over 15,000 people. They also invite press release submissions from bitcoin, blockchain, technology, cryptocurrency, ICO, fintech and finance companies.





Registering on the Platform

Signing up to be a member is a simple two-step process. Visitors simply provide basic contact information, such as their name, email address, region and phone number. Once the phone number is verified via a code sent through SMS, the user's account is activated. This offers access to the various features of the platform.

Once a user registers on the platform, they can customise the news and alerts they wish to receive. Members can create their own watchlist on the InteractiveCrypto platform, so they stay updated on their selected cryptocurrencies in real time. In addition, with the mobile app, users can receive notifications directly on their mobile phone, ensuring that they never lose touch with the market, even on the go.

"Our aim is to ease cryptocurrency trading and make it accessible to everyone. Therefore, we created a platform that does all the groundwork. You don't need to be an expert to analyse the market and create a robust trading plan. Our team performs comprehensive market research to provide the most accurate data helping our members make informed trading decision," states Yossef A, Chief Operating Officer at InteractiveCrypto.





About the Company

The team at InteractiveCrypto has over a decade of experience in the trading domain. Their experience with the financial markets and passion for trading led them to create a comprehensive platform that would ease crypto trading for people of all levels of experience.

The company has already garnered an active user base of over 100,000 customers from around the world. To offer a seamless experience to visitors, regardless of their country, the InteractiveCrypto platform comes with an auto-translation feature. The main aim of the platform is to provide traders with all the information they need to get started. The mobile app is available on Google Play Store and Apple's App Store.







