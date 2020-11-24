Is now the time to get into stock trading?

Advantages of trading shares

Start trading global shares through circus platform, which is a modern and well-developed platform that can assist you in navigating the whole trading process perfectly. Within just a few minutes, we received permission to open an account and begin trading with payouts four times our capital.

Using the leverage to get the chance to trade with doubled capital, resulting in trading of larger quantities.

Unlike stock trading (trading stocks via the stock market), with CFD brokers, you can trade CFDs with leverage (up to 1:20) to promote your investment and maintain portfolio risk and capital. This gives you immediate access to the most desired companies across the global markets.

You can trade stocks of the most famous companies, such as apple, eBay, google, among others. You can trade CFDs, and enter global markets through the most flexible, easiest, comfortable platform. It is also the most social platform and very easy to use.

Enjoy the ups and the downs of the markets.





Opening hours of stock trading The opening hours are related to the global market from which you choose to trade stocks.

Many leading brokers allow trading the global stocks through the small difference in points; therefore, it is suitable for all global markets.



This article was submitted by LegacyFX.







Buy, sell, and enjoy the differences in the pips and CFDs via using risk management tools, such as stop loss and take profit orders, so that you can double your capital and access your potential gains, reducing the severity of the loss.