Is the misery index a precise measurement of economic health?
Getting to know the misery index
What is the misery index?
The
misery index is as its name suggests. It refers to how much distress people
feel every day regarding unemployment and increased cost of living. Of course,
not everybody is financially capable or has some savings
to pay for rent and other necessities. People who do not have jobs feel more
intense about this issue. But can one measure misery? The misery index tries to
measure it by adding unemployment and inflation rate. Unemployment and
inflation seem to have a relationship, and they both impact the economic lives
of people. If we add these two, we might know about the current health of an
economy.
Phillips curve, stagflation, and the misery index
Back
then, people based their expectations regarding unemployment and inflation on a
theory called the Phillips Curve. It says that the two have a stable and
inverse relationship. Hence, if inflation increases, unemployment decreases and
vice versa. On the other hand, unemployment increases when inflation declines,
and vice versa. People used this theory at least until the 1960s. In the 1970s,
people experience stagflation that somehow disproved this theory. There was
economic growth stagnation. Inflation was his even when unemployment was high
and vice versa. This opposed what the Phillips Curve was trying to say. The
stagflation somehow triggered the popularization of the misery index.
Inflation, unemployment, and the misery index
We
have kept mentioning inflation and unemployment since earlier because these are
the two components of the misery index. Inflation is a rate at how money's
buying power decline when consumer prices increase. Unemployment is the number
of adults looking for jobs - a fraction of the US's total workforce. These two
usually have an inverse relationship, as the Phillips curve tells us.
How did it start?
Arthur
Okun is the economist who made the misery index. He first used it by adding
unemployment and inflation rate. This sum will give an insight into an
economy's current health. The higher the number, the more misery that an
average citizen feels. People have different takes on this index. Some say that
it is helpful, and some cannot stress enough that it should not be used as a
precise measurement for economic health. First, unemployment and inflation both
have blind spots. The unemployment rate can only cover those who are active in
job hunting. Hence, it does not consider those that gave up. The same is true
for inflation. Inflation is not the only thing that indicates stagnant economic
growth - zero inflation or even deflation can. This would generate a minimal
misery index. We also highlight that the misery index somehow treats both of
these components as equal when they are not.
So, should one consider the misery index at all?Several economists say that it can be a good indicator for economic health, while some disagree because it does not consider economic growth. The misery index can give us an idea about the current financial health. On the other, it tends to be an imprecise metric because both inflation and unemployment have inherent blind spots. So, investor or not, you should always keep contingency or emergency funds in case of economic downturns or job loss.