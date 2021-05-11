Last call for Dubai - Updates from the iFX EXPO
Last call for the iFX EXPO in Dubai
Picture this. You're at the airport with your colleagues about to head off for the first live expo in over a year. The expo will be bursting with great speakers and brands in addition to old friends, new partners and exciting fintech connections. It will be held in the financial hub of Dubai, a dazzling city in the United Arab Emirates and the capital of the Emirate of Dubai. Even better, it will be taking place at the luxurious Grand Hyatt Hotel, an oasis that blends business with leisure.
This is your last call for the iFX EXPO Dubai!
With just
over a week to go until Dubai iFX EXPO 19-20 May 2021, it's time to get your
expo tickets, book your flights and secure your hotel room.
Making It Happen Safely
The Ultimate Fintech team has put all its efforts into ensuring this expo is safe, but also fun and meaningful. Two days of business networking, top fintech speakers and an exclusive expo environment await attendees in Dubai. The iFX EXPO in Dubai will follow all the health and safety guidelines set out by the local authorities allowing you to network with confidence. You can read more about them here. Due to limits on spacing, we are nearly at full capacity for the expo. To secure your place, please register here.
Check out the recent interview with
media partner Contentworks Agency and organisers Ultimate Fintech.
An Incredible Speaker Lineup
The iFXEXPO Dubai has an incredible speaker lineup with topical, relevant subjects being discussed by industry leaders.
These include:
- Creativity & Innovation in Crisis: Turning Problems into Opportunities
- Digital Currencies Overview & Crypto Transactions in the Forex Industry
- Attracting Mass Affluent Investors in the Middle East with the Right Marketing Tools
- What's happening with #FinTech on Twitter?
- The Clash of the Asset Classes
Check out the full speaker lineup here.
Fly In Luxury With Emirates
Combining executive luxuries with a reliable flight schedule is why we love Emirates for travelling to the UAE. Sit back, relax and enjoy your first flight, to your first live expo in over a year! Use our Promotion Code to get special fares to Dubai below:
- Promotion code: EVE6FXE
- Travel Validity: May 14 to May 25, 2021
- Book your travel today at www.emirates.com and enter the above promotion code when you book.
Terms and conditions apply
Relax At The Grand Hyatt Hotel Dubai
The Grand Hyatt Dubai is one of the nicest hotels in the region and the weather is hotting up in Dubai so how about cooling down in a luxurious pool? The hotel has 3 outdoor temperature-controlled swimming pools and one of the largest leisure pools in the city. There is also a 20-metre indoor temperature -controlled pool with underwater music speakers for tired out attendees to enjoy.
Our team has also secured a reduced rate at the luxurious Grand Hyatt Hotel where the expo will be held. A 20% discount also applies to all Grand Hyatt Dubai Restaurants so you can really indulge. The lowest rate on the market is guaranteed when you book via the link below:
https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/group-booking/DXBGH/G-IBFUWho said the iFXEXPO was all work and no play? Don't miss out. Register today to save your spot at the most exclusive event in the online trading industry.