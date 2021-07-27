Learning the ABC… the trading way!

Get to know the trading ABCs



Understanding the "trading language" is essential to get yourself familiar with the financial markets and eventually learn the basics of the trading process; thus, definitions are crucial, especially in this fast-paced industry.

To this extent we've prepared a simple yet broad glossary from A to Z (almost!) with the most popular trading and market terms to help you get started.

Let's jump right in!

A sk Price, also known as the "offer" price, this term represents the price at which a stock can be bought from a trader. This is usually greater than the market price.

B id Price refers to the price at which the trader is willing to pay for a stock.

B ull/Bear Market

The term "bull" refers to a stock price with upward tendencies. A "bull market" is a market in which prices are rising.

On the other hand, a "bear market" sees prices falling - these are usually associated with market or Index falls.

C ontract for Differences (CFDs) is a form of derivative providing exposure to price changes of an underlying asset, allowing traders to forecast the asset's price movement without actually owning the instrument.

D ecentralized markets or assets are not controlled by governments parties (or have no owner in general). These include virtual/digital currencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and others.

E TFs are a type of securities designed to track indexes, commodity price and other assets which can be bought and sold on a stock exchange in the same way that a regular stock can. ETFs can even be designed to follow certain investment strategies.

F utures

Are financial derivative contracts that require the buyer or seller to buy or sell (respectively) an asset at a defined future date and fixed price. These can be to predict an asset's direction as well as to protect the trader against losses caused by unfavourable price changes.

G rowth Stocks

Companies that have a high capital value rather than a high-income yield are considered growth stocks. This causes their stock value to surge faster than the broader stock market.

H edge is an investment or trade that is aimed to minimise risk exposure when unpredicted and undesirable price changes occur.

I nflation happens when there's an increase in the price of goods and services over a specific period of time. When this occurs, usually the currency of the specific market falls. Inflation is measured using the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the Wholesale Price Index (WPI).

L everage refers to the ratio of the amount used in a transaction to the required deposit. It is the percentage you can trade from your available capital, enabling traders to trade notional values higher than their available capital.

M argin Call is used to describe the alert provided to traders when the capital in their account falls below the minimum amount required to keep a position open.

N FP

Nonfarm Payrolls measure the number of jobs in the United States (excluding farm workers and some other employment classifications). This is measured on the first Friday of the month by The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) through surveying private & public sector employers regarding their payrolls.

O pen & Overnight Position

Open position refers to a trade that has not been closed whereas an overnight position is a trade that has stayed open until the next day.

P ip stands for "percentage in point" or "price interest point," which is a small change in a currency quote.

Q uote refers to the most recent price at which a stock or a currency is traded.

R esistance level is a technical analysis concept that indicates when an asset has reached a price level at which traders are not willing to continue buying. This causes the price to stop increasing. The opposite occurs in support level.

S pread indicates the difference between the bid and ask price.

Swap or "rollover fee" is charged when a trader leaves a position open overnight.

T echnical analysis studies previous price action in an attempt to analyze patterns and predict future market movements by studying and using technical indicators and chart patterns.

U nemployment rate refers to the percentage of people in the workforce who are unemployed but are able and willing to work.

V olatility measures how much price changes over a specific time period.

W TI stands for West Texas Intermediate and refers to a specific crude oil grade and one of three primary oil benchmarks used by traders to invest in oil contracts, futures, and derivatives.

Y ield is the income generated from an investment, usually in the form of interest or dividend payments.





