London calling! Don’t miss out on the FMLS

The FMLS is coming soon!



The Finance Magnates London Summit is taking place 16-17 November 2021 at Old Billingsgate London, and it's set to be the last big finance event of the year. The UK capital has been at the centre of global finance for centuries, boasting long-established trading exchanges and trusted banking and insurance institutions. In the digital era, it is now an emerging hub for fintech companies using technology to improve financial services.

Since its inception in 2012, the London Summit has earned the trust of key finance and fintech influencers and is renowned for generating business, networking and of course, the famous FMLS awards!





Why You Should Register Now

Bringing together top-level industry executives, the Finance Magnates London Summit is the world's largest event for the financial services sector. Attendees will include:

Hosting retail brokers

Institutional buy-side

Payment service providers

Fintech startups

Crypto exchanges

Retail and institutional brokers

Technology brands





By attending the London Summit, you can expect to grow your business network and learn from leading companies and key decision makers shaping the future of finance. Plus, it's an excellent opportunity to reunite with colleagues based in London and meet with some of the sectors top London based finance brands.





The Networking Blitz Opening Party

The Networking Blitz opening party sponsored by Alogateway will kick off this year's summit. The Networking Blitz opening party will start at 5pm on Tuesday, November 16 in the Vault Room at Old Billingsgate. Old Billingsgate boasts unrivalled views of Tower Bridge, City Hall, The Shard and London Bridge making it a glamourous and memorable location for our event. Each company will have a branded bar table allowing company representatives to mingle with other attendees in style.





Top Speakers

There will also be an action-packed agenda this year with relevant subjects and cutting-edge discussions like New Chapter? The City's Post-Brexit Future as a Financial Hub. Other eagerly anticipated sessions include:





Marketing in 2022: Making Your Voice Heard

Analyzing Trader Activity: Where is The Alpha

Cutting Edge: The Latest in CFDs Technology

Leaders Roundtable: The Future of Online Trading

Roadblocks, Building Blocks: Crypto Amid Scrutiny and Growth

Choppy Waters: Liquidity in FX and Beyond in 2022

Charting the Payments Landscape in 2022



Regulatory Catch Up: Understanding Changing Regimes





The Finance Magnates London Summit attracts leading speakers from around the globe and this year it will welcome 60+ from the biggest finance and fintech brands. Top speakers at the summit include:

Haydn Jones - Director - Senior Blockchain Market Specialist - PwC

Matthew Maloney - CEO - Finalto

Adam Kostyal - SVP, Head of Listing EMEA - Nasdaq

Brendan Callan - CEO - FXCM

Rachel Varley - Senior Industry Manager, Financial Trading - Google

Charlie White-Thompson - CEO UK - Saxo Markets

Iskandar Najjar - Group CEO - Equiti Group





Live Awards

The Finance Magnates London Summit awards celebrate the achievements of leading industry brands that excel in various fields of the online trading business. Winners are being chosen via an online voting process designed to cut out judges and third parties and provide the entire industry with a voice. There will be an air of excitement at the event as the winners will be announced at the Awards Ceremony on 17 November 2021. By attending the event, you can collect your award in person putting a face to your brand and making for excellent publicity opportunities.



