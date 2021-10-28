London calling! Don’t miss out on the FMLS
The FMLS is coming soon!
The Finance Magnates London Summit is taking place 16-17 November 2021 at Old Billingsgate London, and it's set to be the last big finance event of the year. The UK capital has been at the centre of global finance for centuries, boasting long-established trading exchanges and trusted banking and insurance institutions. In the digital era, it is now an emerging hub for fintech companies using technology to improve financial services.
Since its inception in 2012, the London
Summit has earned the trust of key finance and fintech influencers and is renowned for generating business, networking and
of course, the famous
FMLS awards!
Why You Should Register Now
Bringing together top-level industry executives, the Finance Magnates London Summit is the world's largest event for the financial services sector. Attendees will include:
- Hosting retail brokers
- Institutional buy-side
- Payment service providers
- Fintech startups
- Crypto exchanges
- Retail and institutional brokers
- Technology brands
By
attending the London Summit, you can expect to grow your business network and
learn from leading companies and key decision makers shaping the future of
finance. Plus, it's an excellent opportunity to reunite with colleagues based
in London and meet with some of the sectors top London based finance brands.
The Networking Blitz Opening Party
The Networking
Blitz opening party sponsored by Alogateway will kick off this year's summit. The Networking Blitz opening party
will start at 5pm on Tuesday, November 16 in the Vault Room at Old Billingsgate.
Old Billingsgate boasts unrivalled views of Tower Bridge, City Hall, The Shard
and London Bridge making it a glamourous and memorable location for our event.
Each company will have a branded bar table allowing company representatives to
mingle with other attendees in style.
Top Speakers
There will also be an action-packed agenda this year with relevant subjects
and cutting-edge discussions like New Chapter? The City's Post-Brexit Future
as a Financial Hub. Other eagerly anticipated sessions include:
- Marketing in 2022: Making Your Voice Heard
- Analyzing Trader Activity: Where is The Alpha
- Cutting Edge: The Latest in CFDs Technology
- Leaders Roundtable: The Future of Online Trading
- Roadblocks, Building Blocks: Crypto Amid Scrutiny and Growth
- Choppy Waters: Liquidity in FX and Beyond in 2022
- Charting the Payments Landscape in 2022
- Regulatory Catch Up: Understanding Changing Regimes
The Finance Magnates London Summit attracts leading speakers from around the globe and this year it will welcome 60+ from the biggest finance and fintech brands. Top speakers at the summit include:
- Haydn Jones - Director - Senior Blockchain Market Specialist - PwC
- Matthew Maloney - CEO - Finalto
- Adam Kostyal - SVP, Head of Listing EMEA - Nasdaq
- Brendan Callan - CEO - FXCM
- Rachel Varley - Senior Industry Manager, Financial Trading - Google
- Charlie White-Thompson - CEO UK - Saxo Markets
- Iskandar Najjar - Group CEO - Equiti Group
Live Awards
The Finance Magnates London Summit awards celebrate the achievements of leading industry brands that excel in various fields of the online trading business. Winners are being chosen via an online voting process designed to cut out judges and third parties and provide the entire industry with a voice. There will be an air of excitement at the event as the winners will be announced at the Awards Ceremony on 17 November 2021. By attending the event, you can collect your award in person putting a face to your brand and making for excellent publicity opportunities.Are you ready to network and shine with the brightest stars in the finance space? The Finance Magnates London Summit has limited places and time is running out. Tickets will not be available on the door. Register here.