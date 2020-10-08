Stay up to date with EuropeFX's new economic calendar
A look at EuropeFX's new economic calendar
By virtually any metric, trading education has emerged as one of the pillars of any brokerage offering. In today's market, the more educated traders are, the more successful they will be.
For brokers, education is a point of emphasis that is instrumental in ensuring client retention and the most profitable traders over longer periods. EuropeFX takes this stance very seriously, having developed one of the most in-depth education portals to date, featuring an innovative Economic Calendar.
Learn more about how to open an account today with EuropeFX.
Traders need to stay on top of the latest market events to make the best-informed decisions. Having access to this information could be the difference between a big loss or profit.
EuropeFX knows what its clients need and has crafted a fully customizable Calendar Timeline feature for all users. The calendar features multiple filters that can focus on specific markets, making it highly useful for designing trading strategies.
Users have access to a wide range of settings, including Event Importance, Country Settings, displayable in the English, Dutch, German, Italian, and Swedish language. EuropeFX's new Calendar Timeline works on all devices, including desktop and Android or iOS smartphones, so you'll never be far from the market events!
Stay up to date on what is driving markets with EuropeFX today!
About EuropeFX
EuropeFX is a leader in FX, CFDs on stocks, CFDs on commodities, CFDs on cryptocurrencies, and more.. The company utilizes STP trade execution, offering live webinars and education sessions and an extensive lineup of tradable assets, markets, platforms and trading options.
Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money quickly due to leverage. 78.94% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.