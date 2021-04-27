OneRoyal.com expands its product offering

Royal adds crypto deposits to its expansive array of payment options



These are exciting times for Royal! Known for its responsiveness to trader needs, Royal has a history of reinventing itself and evolving to offer on-demand services. With the rising acceptance of cryptocurrencies, the broker has added crypto deposits to its already wide range of payment options for funding trading accounts. This addition will offer traders additional benefits that digital currencies bring along with them. Also, Royal has now acquired a new license under Vanuatu Laws and Regulations. Just like all other global Royal entities, Royal CM Limited is also part of the Royal Brand and The Royal Group Holding SAL.

Benefits of Crypto Deposits with Royal

The acceptance of cryptocurrencies as a payment method has been growing due to the fact that it offers among the most secure non-fiat means of transactions. Plus, the process of making a deposit in a trading account can be completed within minutes. Some of the other advantages of using cryptos for funding a trading account:

Reasons to Open an Account with Royal

Established in 2006, Royal is a regulated broker that offers forex, metals, commodities, shares, and indices trading services on the world's most popular online trading platform, MetaTrader 4. With a client-centric approach, the firm ensures the segregation of client funds from those of the company, using only top-tier banks for this purpose. This ensures that client funds are maintained securely, and that Royal cannot use these funds for its own financial needs.

Royal offers comprehensive trading tools to support informed decision-making. These include access to Trading Central, and an MT4 Booster Pack, which helps traders stay abreast of market-moving news and events, charting tools and indicators to make the most of trading opportunities.

Deposits in these trading accounts can be made in a wide range of currencies, including USD, EUR, AUD, CAD, HKD, NZD, SGD, CHF, PLN, and LBP. Now, with the addition of BTC ETH, XRP, and USDT, traders can choose to fund their accounts with cryptocurrencies as well.

Opening an account is simple too. All traders need to do is fill in the registration form. Once they receive the approval, they can fund their account and they are ready to start trading. With both live and demo accounts on offer, both beginners and experienced traders can benefit from practicing their strategies before applying them to the live markets.





