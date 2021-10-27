Online brokerage firm Axiance waives withdrawal fees

Axiance to waive withdrawal fees starting from next month



Axiance, the multi-asset brokerage brand launched earlier this year will be waiving withdrawal fees for its traders on all CFD products starting November 1st, 2021.

Licensed by multiple regulators, Axiance is a modern broker dedicated to providing a new trading experience to forward-thinking investors on world-leading platforms.

Konstantinos Yiannaki, Group Chief Strategy and Operations Officer, Axiance "Axiance is a broker where innovation, technology and strategy serve an investor-centered model. The best trading experience and conditions come with the right attention to the right details, and this is why we decided to waive withdrawal fees for our clients, making their CFD trading experience even smoother."

The Axiance business model is focused on providing the best possible access in the financial markets in the most efficient way. This is made possible through Axiance's world-class trading infrastructure, low fees and top-tier liquidity providers.

This is one of the few upgrades that Axiance is planning to release in the coming months, with more things gearing up, including the extended non CFD product offering that will mark the transition of the brokerage to a fully-fledged multi-asset investment firm.

Axiance currently offers online CFD trading on 300+ stocks, crypto, commodities and more with access to global markets, in-depth expert market analysis on intuitive and top-class platform and mobile app on iOS and Android.





About Axiance

Axiance is a multi-asset brokerage brand dedicated to ethical trading practices, with a mission to make socially responsible investing accessible to retail and institutional clients.

Its dedicated people and growing team of experts share their skills and resources to deliver top-tier trading technology and a rich pool of asset classes, ensuring a world-class trading experience. Axiance was launched in summer 2021.



