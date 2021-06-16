ParagonEx Dynamic gains new ground at iFX EXPO

ParagonEX Dynamic, a leading solution provider of innovative financial trading services, showcased their superior financial technology to great acclaim at this year's iFX EXPO



The highly anticipated fintech conference, iFX EXPO took place in Dubai on 19-20 May and was the first physical fintech event since the end of 2019. The expo proved to be hugely successful for ParagonEX Dynamic, bringing many opportunities and setting the ground for new business partnerships.

This was a major event, that proved to be hugely successful as well. After more than one year of virtual events, it was time for face-to-face business networking again. Hundreds of people made it to the show, both local and international visitors. The most renowned fintech companies from the region and all over the globe had the chance to showcase their products and services to interested parties.

ParagonEX Dynamic took the opportunity to establish new business connections with investors and potential partners from the region.

Amnon Goldrat, CEO of ParagonEX Dynamic, commented: "Overall, the region is very conducive to investments and great for business. With this event having opened up so many doors, we're hoping it is the beginning of a strong expo season."

The company's booth was always busy, which illustrated the appeal of the fintech solutions that ParagonEX Dynamic has to offer. Expo attendees had the opportunity to get acquainted with all the company's innovative turnkey technologies.

From their versatile web trading platform designed for traders of any skill level, to Simple Trader, an intuitive platform designed with the beginner in mind. The company also demonstrated its agile solutions for copy trading and portfolio management, and integrations with MT5, affiliate networks and international payment providers.

At ParagonEX Dynamic's booth, there were also representatives from ParagonEX Prime. The team showcased their end-to-end brokerage products, further proving that they are truly a one stop shop that every business owner needs, whether small, big, or just starting out. There were solutions for anyone looking for new opportunities to grow their businessand to increase profitability.

At the end of the day, the iFX EXPO was a great opportunity for ParagonEX Dynamic to extend their global reach and highlighted the importance of physical business networking. Both physical and virtual events will continue to be integral to reaching clients, partners and investors in the fintech industry.



