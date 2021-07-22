Plus500 announces launch of Plus500 Invest, a new share trading platform
The launch of Plus500 Invest
Leading global multi-asset fintech group Plus500 is pleased to announce the launch of a new share dealing platform, Plus500 Invest. The platform will focus on providing clients with a simple and user-friendly experience to trade the world's most popular shares and ETFs listed on exchanges worldwide. As with its existing platform offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs), Plus500 Invest will provide its users with advanced tools for analysis.
The announcement sees Plus500 move into
mainstream stockbroking, adding a new dimension to the company's growing product
offering in line with its long-term vision to provide clients with unrivalled access
to a range of financial and trading products, as it evolves into a multi-asset
fintech group.
Invest in Stocks with Competitive Fees and Low Commissions
In contrast to many share trading platforms in the market, traders on Plus500 Invest will be able to trade with zero fees for:
- Deposits and withdrawals
- Inactivity
- Custodial fees
- Dynamic charts and graphs
- Market data and quotes
Additionally, Plus500 Invest will offer
competitive and transparent pricing, whilst remaining committed to low trading
commissions.
Plus500 Offers a Gateway to Exchanges Worldwide
With Plus500 Invest, clients will be able to buy, sell and hold more than 1,200 financial instruments compromising of the world's most popular stocks from the major indices in the US, UK, Germany and more, facilitating both portfolio diversification by both geography and sector as the global economy transitions into a post pandemic world.
The new platform will take the total
number of instruments available to trade with Plus500 to over 3,700, with
clients continuing to access Plus500's expansive range of CFDs on a range of underlying
global financial instruments across equities, indices, commodities, options,
ETFs, foreign exchange and cryptocurrencies. The addition of Plus500 Invest
extends Plus500's industry-leading offering, providing a
competitive and straightforward trading experience, without the burden of high
trading commissions, or additional fees related to withdrawal,
deposit, custodial or platform usage.
An Intuitive Platform for Seamless Stock Trading
Itself an established fintech group
listed on the FTSE 250, Plus500 is firmly committed to providing the best
possible trading experience for its customers. Leveraging its advanced technologies and proven capabilities to ensure its
clients have maximum control over their trades, Plus500's new product will
allow traders to map out their
strategies with integrated analytical charts and drawing tools, receive free
email and push notifications on important market events and get a range of
stock orders to choose from. All on a flexible and intuitive interface, traders
who previously traded CFDs with Plus500 will find the Plus500 Invest to be very
familiar, retaining a similar layout and screens.
Exciting Times for Plus500
Having built its presence as a leading platform for trading CFDs for over twelve years, 2021 to date has seen Plus500 rapidly execute on its vision to leverage its best-in-class technology to enable market access to a growing pool of retail traders. Earlier this year the company announced its acquisition of Cunningham Commodities LLC, a regulated Futures Commission Merchant and Cunningham Trading Systems LLC, opening its platform up to the US clients, with the subsequent launch of Plus500 Invest in Europe reflecting the company's ongoing commitment to broaden its offering as it transitions to become a global, multi-asset fintech group.
And ongoing interest in the financial
markets is set to drive further growth for Plus500, with the volatility of the
equity markets, in response to news and developments associated with the
economic recovery and vaccine rollouts providing multiple trading opportunities.
David Zruia, CEO of Plus500, said:"Our long-term ambition is to enable simplified, universal access to financial markets as we continue to transition into a global multi-asset Fintech Group. We are thrilled to be already making significant progress in delivering this vision, with the recent launch of Plus500 Invest and the acquisition of Cunningham and CTS, both of which ensure that Plus500 can offer customers a diversified portfolio of products."
