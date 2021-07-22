Plus500 announces launch of Plus500 Invest, a new share trading platform

The launch of Plus500 Invest



Leading global multi-asset fintech group Plus500 is pleased to announce the launch of a new share dealing platform, Plus500 Invest. The platform will focus on providing clients with a simple and user-friendly experience to trade the world's most popular shares and ETFs listed on exchanges worldwide. As with its existing platform offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs), Plus500 Invest will provide its users with advanced tools for analysis.

The announcement sees Plus500 move into mainstream stockbroking, adding a new dimension to the company's growing product offering in line with its long-term vision to provide clients with unrivalled access to a range of financial and trading products, as it evolves into a multi-asset fintech group.





Invest in Stocks with Competitive Fees and Low Commissions

In contrast to many share trading platforms in the market, traders on Plus500 Invest will be able to trade with zero fees for:

Deposits and withdrawals

Inactivity

Custodial fees

Dynamic charts and graphs

Market data and quotes





Additionally, Plus500 Invest will offer competitive and transparent pricing, whilst remaining committed to low trading commissions.





Plus500 Offers a Gateway to Exchanges Worldwide

With Plus500 Invest, clients will be able to buy, sell and hold more than 1,200 financial instruments compromising of the world's most popular stocks from the major indices in the US, UK, Germany and more, facilitating both portfolio diversification by both geography and sector as the global economy transitions into a post pandemic world.

The new platform will take the total number of instruments available to trade with Plus500 to over 3,700, with clients continuing to access Plus500's expansive range of CFDs on a range of underlying global financial instruments across equities, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange and cryptocurrencies. The addition of Plus500 Invest extends Plus500's industry-leading offering, providing a competitive and straightforward trading experience, without the burden of high trading commissions, or additional fees related to withdrawal, deposit, custodial or platform usage.





An Intuitive Platform for Seamless Stock Trading

Itself an established fintech group listed on the FTSE 250, Plus500 is firmly committed to providing the best possible trading experience for its customers. Leveraging its advanced technologies and proven capabilities to ensure its clients have maximum control over their trades, Plus500's new product will allow traders to map out their strategies with integrated analytical charts and drawing tools, receive free email and push notifications on important market events and get a range of stock orders to choose from. All on a flexible and intuitive interface, traders who previously traded CFDs with Plus500 will find the Plus500 Invest to be very familiar, retaining a similar layout and screens.





Exciting Times for Plus500

Having built its presence as a leading platform for trading CFDs for over twelve years, 2021 to date has seen Plus500 rapidly execute on its vision to leverage its best-in-class technology to enable market access to a growing pool of retail traders. Earlier this year the company announced its acquisition of Cunningham Commodities LLC, a regulated Futures Commission Merchant and Cunningham Trading Systems LLC, opening its platform up to the US clients, with the subsequent launch of Plus500 Invest in Europe reflecting the company's ongoing commitment to broaden its offering as it transitions to become a global, multi-asset fintech group.

And ongoing interest in the financial markets is set to drive further growth for Plus500, with the volatility of the equity markets, in response to news and developments associated with the economic recovery and vaccine rollouts providing multiple trading opportunities.



David Zruia, CEO of Plus500, said:



