PlusMarkets review — Is the multi-asset brokerage the right option for you?

A review of PlusMarkets

Website: https://plusmarkets.com/

PlusMarkets.com is a multi-asset brokerage that focuses on a wide range of markets. The company offers a highly competitive basket of instruments on offer, covering contracts-for-difference (CFDs), forex, shares, indices, cryptocurrencies, and commodities.

Traders can get started with PlusMarkets for as little as a $250 deposit, with spreads as low as 0.1 pips and trading leverage capped at 1:500.

As an STP (Straight Through Processing) brokerage, PlusMarkets offers the most transparent trading execution available on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform.





Getting Started with PlusMarkets

PlusMarkets has over 300 assets on offer for traders of all levels of expertise and skill. The company has recently strengthened its offering to include all of the most popular asset classes, with exposure into every major market.

PlusMarkets provides CFDs on lots of the most-traded blue chip stocks from global marketplaces. Additionally, traders are eligible to trade shares CFDs on MT4 with all the benefits of the state-of-the-art trading tools on offer on the platform.

Trading is available through MT4, iOS, Android, and web-based platform, PlusMarkets Trader. As the newest addition to its line-up of trading platforms, PlusMarkets Trader is compatible with all browsers and doesn't require any installation.



As a result, the lightweight platform is extremely responsive on any device. Moreover, PlusMarkets presents traders with a number of add-ons, such as state-of-the-art Automated Trading Software and Strategy Generators.

The add-ons are useful components when wielded directly on the PlusMarketsMT4 platform.

PlusMarkets also offers a comprehensive education portal and Video Academy that outlines different assets at length. An in-depth educational series of learning videos is available to help give traders an introduction into CFDs and other asset classes.

The education portal at PlusMarkets also dives into other topics, ranging from the basic elements of trading to professional strategies.

This includes all popular phrases, basics of trading, indicators and charts, as well as technical analysis. The video library touches on all asset classes, including forex, stocks, and the cryptocurrency space.

PlusMarkets offers six different account types for its clients. Whether you are just starting out or are an advanced trader, there is an account that best caters to your individual requirements and preferences.



Clients can choose from the Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Premium, and VIP account. The full details of each account type can be viewed through the following link, with special emphasis on trading commission discounts, private trading sessions, and other benefits.





Is PlusMarkets a Regulated Brokerage?

Plusmarkets.com is operated by UR TRADE GLOBAL LLC, with registered office at St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Payments are operated by parent company Octafon Limited with registration HE 397337.





PlusMarkets Independent Rating

The bar for brokers continues to rise every year, with traders expecting excellence, ease of use, and continuous support. In this regard, PlusMarkets checks each box, helping provide a well-rounded trading experience for a diverse client base.

PlusMarkets' offering focuses on the most popular asset classes with exposure into the instruments traders want. The brokerage operates as a one-stop experience for all traders and can give any individual the market access they desire.

Given this flexibility and benefits, we would rank PlusMarkets as a reliable brokerage for both beginner and advanced traders.

See how to open an account with PlusMarkets today.





Risk disclaimer: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read our Risk Disclosure for more details.



