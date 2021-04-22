PlusMarkets widens its offerings with ETF CFDs

PlusMarkets adds ETF CFDs to its broad array of offerings



Leading global brokerage firm, PlusMarkets, has added yet another tradable asset to its already vast offerings. The firm now offers ETF CFDs, along with over 300 other trading instruments. The NDD STP broker has earned the trust of traders across the world with spreads starting as low as 0.1 pips and initial deposit of as little as $200.

PlusMarkets already offers CFDs on a variety of tradable assets, including forex, global indices, stocks and commodities. However, the brokerage realised that by including Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) in this list, they would give traders an opportunity to diversify their portfolios seamlessly. Being investment funds that track the performance of a group of instruments in a single market or a group of markets, ETFs offer an effortless way to gain exposure to multiple assets with a single investment.





Characteristics that Make ETFs Popular

Both institutional and retail traders have increasingly been turning to ETFs, not just because they are incredibly easy to access, but also because the cost of trading is low. For example, to buy shares in a particular company, traders would need to invest huge capital to gain exposure to just one stock. Whereas with ETFs, they gain exposure to an entire segment, such as technology stocks.

ETFs, traded as contracts for difference (CFDs), allow traders to maximise their exposure through the availability of leverage. They can choose to scale their market exposure, without having to worry about funding the entire investment with the capital in their trading account. While leverage can magnify profits, it can also magnify losses and should be used responsibly. Also, since traders are speculating only on price direction, rather than taking ownership of the underlying assets, they can trade both rising and falling markets.

Another key characteristic that sets ETFs apart is that they tend to be very liquid. This means that traders will find a counter-party to their trades whenever they wish to enter or exit a position.





Why Traders Prefer PlusMarkets for ETF CFDs

PlusMarkets has made a name for itself with its global footprint and commitment to providing the largest range of products and services, while ensuring the highest standards of customer support. With wide experience of the financial markets, the firm is well aware that every trader's style, needs and preferences are different. For this, PlusMarkets ensures that its relationship with each client is as customised as possible.

Some of the key features that make the company stand out in the financial markets are:

Trading Platform: PlusMarkets offers one of the most popular online trading platforms in the world, MetaTrader 4 (MT4), on desktop, web and mobile app (iOS and Android).

PlusMarkets offers one of the most popular online trading platforms in the world, MetaTrader 4 (MT4), on desktop, web and mobile app (iOS and Android). STP Execution: This allows the company to offer open and transparent trading experiences, with access to live prices.

This allows the company to offer open and transparent trading experiences, with access to live prices. Client Safety: All client data is secured with 128 bit encryption, while all monetary transactions are conducted via licensed and regulated payment gateways, via PCI compliant servers.

All client data is secured with 128 bit encryption, while all monetary transactions are conducted via licensed and regulated payment gateways, via PCI compliant servers. Trading Tools: Apart from the economic calendar, market reviews, glossaries and FAQs, PlusMarkets offers RoboX for automated trading. This next generation smart trading tool scans thousands of suitable trading strategies in real time and matches strategies to the trader's specific trading profile.

Apart from the economic calendar, market reviews, glossaries and FAQs, PlusMarkets offers RoboX for automated trading. This next generation smart trading tool scans thousands of suitable trading strategies in real time and matches strategies to the trader's specific trading profile. Trading Resources: Committed to helping traders make informed decisions, PlusMarkets offers a wide range of educational resources, including an Education Video Series that covers a wide range of topics, from the basics of forex trading to how MT4 works. The firm also regularly hosts live webinars and learning sessions.





Most importantly, with a global footprint, PlusMarkets offers localised support for its clients, with a deep understanding of the different financial markets and instruments across the world.



