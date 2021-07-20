PlusMarkets.eu adds new crypto trading pairs to its asset list

New offerings by PlusMarkets.eu



PlusMarkets.eu, a European brokerage firm, has added an extensive list of new cryptocurrency trading pairs widening their traders investing horizons. The firm now offers an additional 14 crypto-fiat trading pairs, apart from 300+ other trading instruments. PlusMarkets.eu offers CFDs on a wide range of instruments, including global stocks and indices, forex, commodities and ETFs.

The firm has created a niche for itself in the financial industry through excellence in customer support, NDD STP trade execution, spread starting at just 0.1 pips, leverage of up to 1:30 and initial deposit of just $200. Now, in addition to its existing cryptocurrency CFD offerings, PlusMarkets.eu will also offer CFDs on:

ADAUSD: Cardano vs US Dollar

ATOUSD: Cosmos vs US Dollar

DOTUSD: Polkadot vs US Dollar

EOSUSD: EOS vs US Dollar

GNOUSD: Gnosis vs US Dollar

LIKUSD: ChainLink vs US Dollar

MLNUSD: Melon vs US Dollar

REPUSD: Augur vs US Dollar

TRXUSD: Tron vs US Dollar

USTUSD: Tether vs US Dollar

XDGUSD: Dogecoin vs US Dollar

XLMUSD: Stellar vs US Dollar

XTZUSD: Tezos vs US Dollar

ZECUSD: Zcash vs US Dollar





The Rising Popularity of Cryptocurrency Trading

Cryptocurrencies have seen a huge increase in trading interest among both institutional and retail traders since 2020. Although these digital assets were launched more than a decade ago, acceptance as an investment option skyrocketed during the Covid-19 pandemic, as people searched for alternatives to the mainstream assets. This led the pioneering digital currency, Bitcoin, to record over 300% growth in 2020, reaching an all-time high of over $64,000 in mid-April 2021.

Altcoins also rode this wave, driven by the acceptance of cryptocurrencies as payment options by recognised global brands, such as PayPal, Square and Venmo. Such institutional acceptance gave perceived legitimacy to these digital assets, which had earlier been missing.

As of June 4, 2021, cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volumes, apart from BTC and ETH, include Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT), Dogecoin (DOGE) and EOS, among others. High trading volumes means higher liquidity, which in turn ensures desirable trading conditions. Among the more promising cryptos is Zcash, which has risen from below $30 in the first half of 2017 to over $157 as of June 4, 2021. On the other hand, analysts appear bullish on the prospects of Stellar Lumens (XLM) over the next few years, given that it offers ease of cross-border transactions, similar to Ripple.

On the other hand, Tron has garnered huge interest and offers opportunities for crypto day traders due to high volatility. Analysts believe that it is a valuable idea, since every content exchange earns rewards and therefore expect its value to rise rapidly.

With mainstream assets still underperforming and traders looking for viable alternatives, PlusMarkets.eu decided to extend its cryptocurrency offerings.





Trading CFDs on Cryptocurrencies with PlusMarkets.eu

With a deep understanding of the needs of traders and given the demand for crypto assets, PlusMarkets.eu decided to widen its offerings to include the up and coming and most promising digital currencies in its asset list. Cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin, Stellar, Polkadot and Cardano have been in the news in recent months, garnering huge investor interest.

The firm was also aware that with thousands of first-time traders entering the markets, it was crucial to offer them the means to informed trading decisions. PlusMarkets.eu offers a wide range of educational resources for traders, including daily market reviews, the latest market moving news and updates, articles, video tutorials and access to trading tools and widgets to ease decision making.

In addition, the firm offers the powerful MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 trading platforms, automated trading via RoboX, and transparent trading conditions through STP execution.Moreover, due to its global footprint, PlusMarkets.eu is able to offer prompt localised support for traders, in sync with the regional financial markets and instruments.

To find out more about PlusMarkets.eu cryptocurrency CFD offerings, contact the PlusMarkets.eu support team.








