Registrations now open for iFX EXPO International!

3,2,1... iFX EXPO International registrations are now open! Taking place October 5 - 6, 2021 at the Park Lane Hotel in Limassol, Cyprus, the show is the most talked about fintech event in Europe.





About The Expo

With a long history of uniting businesses in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, iFX EXPO International is trusted by thousands of retail & institutional brokers, technology & liquidity providers, payment service providers, banks, affiliates & IBs, regulators & compliance as well as crypto and blockchain brands. With top industry speakers, stellar networking opportunities and intense media coverage, this is a must attend event.

Welcome Back To Cyprus

Welcoming attendees back at its well-established hub in the Mediterranean, iFX EXPO International 2021 is set to provide unparalleled networking opportunities, insightful speaker sessions and hospitality like no other. Mix business with pleasure in a beachside location with average October temperatures of 27°C.

About The Venue

Held at the Luxurious Park Lane Hotel, this year attendees can exhibit, network and reside in the same place. Occupying a prime beachfront location, the 5-Star Parklane Luxury Resort & Spa is within close proximity to Limassol city center and therefore ideal for our international visitors to explore the area.

