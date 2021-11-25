Review: Diary of a professional commodity trader

By Peter Brandt

This book focuses very strongly on the technicals without drawing the readers attention to the macro outlook. Being a macro guy this is a concern for me as my view is find the macro outlook first and then dig out the technicals.





However, this book made the grade for a recommendation for me because Peter is a really good chartist. He also has some iron will with a 30% win rate, but a great track record he shares in the book.The real highlight is the 21 week period he takes where he shares all his trades that he took during this time. The good, the bad, and the ugly.





If you love classical charting patterns you will love this book. In particular I like the way that Peter sets his risk in trading classical patterns. One for the bookshelf for sure, just balance it out with some macro reading too.







