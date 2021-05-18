Scope Markets, in partnership with NASDAQ, organises exciting iFX EXPO contest

Scope Markets brings you a contest in conjunction with NASDAQ



Scope Markets, which has recently formed a strategic partnership with NASDAQ, has announced $40,000 in total prizes for the winners of its iFX EXPO Dubai Live Trading Contest 2021.

NASDAQ will be officially supporting Scope Markets, a leading provider of institutional and retail trading solutions, to host the exclusive live trading event on May 19 at 7:30pm Dubai time (GMT +4). Dozens of traders have already signed up for the contest to showcase their trading skills.

A Partner in Success

Scope Markets has created a niche for itself in the global online trading market with its cutting-edge services and client-first approach. Following its strategic partnership with the world's second-largest stock exchange, NASDAQ will provide its award-winning data across the company.

Sponsoring an Exclusive Event and Contest

iFX EXPO is the largest B2B fintech conference in the world. Started in May 2012, the event has so far connected over 35,000 attendees with more than 1,500 service providers. It is one of the most sought-after fintech events of the year, offering an opportunity for businesses and industry leaders to build their network and grow their business.

Scope Markets, in partnership with NASDAQ, is the official sponsor of the iFX EXPO Trader Networking Event, which is an invitation-only event. The company will also host the Day Seminar at the expo. As part of the networking event, a hugely sought-after opportunity, the company, with the support of NASDAQ, will be hosting the exclusive live trading competition that promises to be an electrifying experience.

The company is giving away exciting prizes as part of the trading contest, which will be organised at the Eve Penthouse & Lounge of Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights in Bur Dubai. The prizes include a $20,000 funded trading account as the first prize, a $15,000 funded trading account as the second prize, and a $5,000 funded trading account as the third prize. The contest is completely free but only registered attendees can participate.

Free Trading Seminar

The pandemic-led lockdowns brought thousands of first-time traders into the financial markets. As a result, there has been a dramatic shift in the demand for fintech services. Fintech service providers need to move with agility to offer just the right mix of products and services to be able to attract and retain clients in the post-pandemic era.

With the goal of helping fintech firms understand this changing landscape, Scope Markets, in partnership with NASDAQ, is hosting a day seminar at the iFX EXPO 2021, on Trading Strategies for the Post Pandemic World. The seminar will address key issues, such as:

How has the financial world changed?

What happens next and how can we be ready?

Which markets have taken the biggest hit and which ones will present the best opportunities in the coming years?

The number of places at the live seminar are limited. So, those who wish to compete for $40,000 in total prizes should register before the places get filled. Those who are unable to attend the event in person can view the seminar online.

The exclusive private VIP trader contest will follow the seminar, later in the evening.

Scope Markets is extremely excited about the strategic partnership with NASDAQ. The association will strengthen the perception of stability and reliability of an already globally recognised brand and establish the company as a dominant player in the industry. The iFX EXPO will prove to be the ideal event to publicly showcase the partnership and reinforce the company's brand image.

Risk Warning

Legal Information

Scope Markets does not offer its services to the residents of certain jurisdictions such as EU Member States, Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein, Afghanistan, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Ghana, Iran (Islamic Republic of), Iraq, Libya, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nicaragua, Panama, Somalia, Syrian Arab Republic, Uganda, United States of America, Yemen, Zimbabwe and Canada. Please check Restricted Countries.