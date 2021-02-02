Season finale for the pound? Will there still be any opportunity to be seized post-Brexit?

What is next for the pound this year?



UK's decision to depart from the EU has contributed to critical effects, both for the currency and the economy as a whole.

What does 2021 bring to the table?

For many years, the British Pound has been trading with ease on currency markets. UK's decision to leave the EU was crucial leading to the devaluation of the currency as well as lower exchange rates.



Since June 2016 UK's vote for "Brexit" has brought the country's recession with the GBP stepping into a period of drastic market and price fluctuations, including the Sterling's drop against the US Dollar in October 2016 until June 2017 by -15%, against the Euro by -2% as well as against the Australian and Canadian Dollar by -2.1% by -2.3% respectively.

By the end of December 2017, the EU and the UK came to an agreement for the upcoming "divorce". At the time of the deal, GBP's value against the USD increased by 0.9%, and more than 1% against the EUR.

Over late-spring and summer 2020, the UK and EU conducted a series of negotiations to finalise the "divorce" deals. During that period until early September 2020, the GBP/USD rallied by 779 pips and the GBP/EUR dropped by 303 pips.



Now, we're 3 months after the United Kingdom's exit from the EU and concerns around trading, the stock market and the value of the GBP are still in the spotlight.



Still, it's impossible to predict the Pound's future, how and if it will recover. However, there are some key points to keep an eye on, as pointed out by recent studies that see the "recovery" of the GBP. These include:



1. Bank of England's decision not to cut interest rates even further, nor print more money.

2. United Kingdom's dealings and negotiations with the European Union regarding trading (i.e. single-market access without freedom of movement)

3. Companies to continue investing in the UK.

4. No relocation of companies overseas.

5. Demand for the British Pound amongst investors



HSBC forecasts expect the currency to drop even if the UK manages to achieve a post-Brexit trade deal with the remaining EU countries. However, if a deal is not agreed HSBC analysts warn for a massive drop of the currency to approximately 20-25% in the short term, dragging both the GBP/USD down to 1.10 in the mid-2021 and the GBP/EUR exchange rate down around 1.09 by mid-2021 where it is also estimated to by the end of 2021. The GBP/USD pair is seen at 1.25 from mid-2021 until the end of the year.



Similarly, some other analysts have predicted that the GBP Vs USD to be overly bearish, and more specifically, the US Dollar is expected to weaken under the new US administration.

Citibank's three month forecast sees the GBP/USD at 1.32, and thereafter at 1.37. A longer-term forecast sees the pair at 1.42.



Furthermore, Scotiabank in Canada noted a neutral trend for GBP/USD, which looks to swing between 1.33 and 1.34 in the short-term.



French bank Société Générale expects the dollar to weaken, where a Brexit deal will support the GBP/USD pair as we go along in 2021.



On the contrary, Nomura Investment Bank has forecast a more "bullish" trend for the Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate. It is expected the pair will be trading at 1.45 by the end of 2021, but at the same time it's not anticipated to trade above current levels throughout the next few months.



On a more optimistic view, Credit Suisse's view on the 2021 GBP/USD outlook, sees the pair to move to the 1.50.



As far as the Pound to Euro exchange rate is concerned, NAB is forecasting the pair to trade around 1.1495 in 2021. Gavin Friend, Senior Market Strategist at NAB in London, supports that the reason why the GBP is not rallying against the EUR is because of its decision to leave the EU, thus having a huge impact on the economy.



The UK's independent Office for Budget Responsibility has predicted that the country is likely to see a 4% decrease in its economic growth, which could have been avoided if it didn't leave the EU, thus the Pound-to-Euro exchange rate is forecast to trade at 1.1360.



A foreign exchange strategist at Nomura supports that the GBP is nowhere near finding support in the short term, yet with the UK's Covid-19 vaccination schedule this should bring a more optimistic sentiment in the country's economy. Still, this won't help for the full recovery due to the massive losses from the previous lockdowns.

For now, the GBP/EUR exchange rate is more likely to remain steady and the Sterling to be stuck, but if Nomura's expectations come true, then we should expect a rebound both for cases in the upcoming months, recovering to 1.16.



Well, having all the above forecasts in mind, could investors see the light at the end of the tunnel? Will there still be some potential trading opportunities in the UK and these major currency pairs in the near future, or not?



